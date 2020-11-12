 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Digital Divide: What have we learnt about attraction, engagement and recruitment of young people this year?

Details
Hits: 2614

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
David Allison, CEO at GetMyFirstJob and TheTalentPeople

A year ago, no-one anticipated the environment in which we would be operating today. Although there is a silver lining in terms of the rapid adoption of forward-thinking learning and working practices, the cloud is still dark, particularly when it comes to the working lives of millions of young people.

They have been hardest hit by every stage of the process. As well as being more likely to be furloughed than older workers, the ‘lockdown sectors’ employ more than their fair share of young people. And, of course apprenticeship opportunities in those sectors have been decimated.

The ‘Digital Divide’

There’s another challenge too. In the rush to adopt new technology and platforms, another form of discrimination has reared its head. The ‘Digital Divide’ has created very real barriers to the new world of work and learning for thousands who would previously have relied on the infrastructure and support networks offered through schools, colleges and other support organisations.

The digital divide is at times physical – with access to high speed broadband and computer equipment, but deeply social too. The lack of a quiet space at home, the battle for bandwidth, parents and carers who can provide a ‘helpdesk’ when new or different software is needed. These all have a major impact.

Virtual Roundtables

Since lockdown began in March, we’ve been running monthly “Virtual Roundtables” with a wide range of employers from across the UK. From Tech to Professional Services and Manufacturing to Public Services the conversations have been wide-ranging about the challenges – and solutions – associated with the attraction, engagement and recruitment of young people in the current environment.

Whilst many of these conversations have included some of the more traditional challenges associated with Diversity and Inclusion, considerable thought and effort has gone into the way in which young people can be supported across this digital divide. Organisations such as Microsoft, Cisco, SalesForce, IBM, PWC, CapGemini, Edwards, Direct Line Group, John Lewis, Transport for Wales….. more than 60 in total have been sharing challenges and solutions, and it’s been great to take part, and learn from the conversations.

Supporting candidates in the earliest stages

They’ve given positive examples of outreach and engagement in many different ways. All of it designed to support candidates in the earliest stages of their interest in apprenticeship and other entry level roles, well before they become learners or employees.

We’ve heard about:

  • Apprenticeship managers making weekly phone calls to applicants to keep them up to date, and find out what support they need.
  • Recruitment teams and hiring managers changing job specifications to allow people to work from home, and then designing attraction and engagement campaigns to actively recruit in regions with the highest levels of deprivation.
  • Remote telephone and chat mentoring from home-based staff, to provide additional support to applicants.
  • Diagnostics at the earliest stages of engagement to ensure that support is provided for the selection process itself.
  • The sending out of workbooks and support materials (yes physical ones, not just PDFs) to applicants to help them in the application process.

The college-employer dialogue must resume 

For those whose focus is on the education of young people and vocational programmes, the last few years have been a challenge.

Apprenticeships are key to tackling the UKâ€™s green skills gap
Featured Article
The energy sector is experiencing a transformative era. Our research s
Mental health crisis in the wake of Covid-19 â€“ education is the answer
Featured Article
This is the first in a series of pieces on how further education and s
Apprenticeship and Neurodiversity â€“ recognising intrapreneurship
Featured Article
There are apprentice placements to match the strengths and talents of

Not only has ‘upskilling’ become the priority for many colleges and providers, but the organisational memory and competence that was valued for so many years on employer engagement, vacancy generation and candidate support & matching has been lost in many providers and colleges.

These skills and processes were commonplace from the smallest provider to the largest college pre-2017.

No criticism of providers or colleges is implied; the sector has simply responded to the funding regulations and guidelines and followed them. It is no wonder that starts for young people in SMEs dived, when funding incentivised the delivery of management qualifications in large business.

But now is the moment when we need to recreate these skills and processes. The college-employer dialogue must resume, reflective of the challenges and opportunities for employers, and recognising that support is needed for young people well before they become ‘learners’. Only by doing this in the most inclusive way can we ensure that young people make informed choices and develop the skills they will need for the future.

David Allison, CEO at GetMyFirstJob and TheTalentPeople

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeships are key to tackling the UKâ€™s green skills gap
Featured Article
The energy sector is experiencing a transformative era. Our research s
Mental health crisis in the wake of Covid-19 â€“ education is the answer
Featured Article
This is the first in a series of pieces on how further education and s
Apprenticeship and Neurodiversity â€“ recognising intrapreneurship
Featured Article
There are apprentice placements to match the strengths and talents of
#VirtualCoffee with Jennifer Coupland during #NAW2021
Featured Article
In the latest edition of the #VirtualCoffee podcast, Jennifer Coupland
For early professionals and apprentices, the â€˜old normalâ€™ is gone â€“ organisations need to adapt accordingly
Featured Article
@IBM's @JennyTaylor369 reflects on the impact of COVID-19 on recruitme
#VirtualCoffee with Kirstie Donnelly - NAW, White Paper, learning all lifelong and a joined up and flexible future
Featured Article
Welcome to the launch of this new podcast series, and join me, Gavin O
Personal Employment Accounts could provide a â€˜golden threadâ€™ to national, local and specialist provision
Featured Article
Plan for JobsThe governmentâ€™s response to the unemployment crisis pr
Equity Within Education - A Complex Problem which Demands Action from all Stakeholders
Featured Article
I was recently invited by the European Access Network - the only Europ
Covid-19 and the future of Education
Featured Article
According to the old proverb, â€œNecessity is the mother of inventionâ
Assessment â€“ Time for a rethink?
Featured Article
The cancellation of GCSEs and A-Levels for a second year running has i
A brave new world: How curriculum, pedagogy and assessment can interrelate better
Featured Article
Rethinking assessment's (@RethinkAssessmt) Bill Lucas (@LucasLearn) we
Rishi Sunak Exclusive: I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation
Featured Article
Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 next week (8-14 Feb) #NAW20

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5361)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page