 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Righting "Mutant" algorithmic wrongs starts with education

Details
Hits: 685
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Geoffrey Taylor, Director, Academic Engagement Manager , SAS UK & Ireland

During the Covid-19 pandemic, data science modelling has been used to justify government actions around lockdowns, the easing of measures and the reintroduction of restrictions on a local basis. These actions continue to affect the lives and livelihoods of millions.

The importance of analytical calculation and competence has been brought home, often brutally, to households and institutions everywhere. At the same time, industries from retail through to insurance have faced huge changes. They, too, drew heavily on analytics to predict customer demand, understand changing customer behaviour, and compete effectively in an upside-down world.

The result has seen unprecedented demand for analytical skills. However, the pandemic has also shone a spotlight on the teaching methods used in data science courses. Decisions made on the back of data analytics – including the severity of lockdown restrictions and what regions should be locked down and for how long – have generated controversy and criticism.

Whether these were the ‘right’ decisions is up for debate, but it’s been made abundantly clear that the quality of algorithmic decisions has never been more important. Ensuring the fairness and success of model-based decision-making starts with the education of those building, monitoring and interpreting tomorrow’s algorithms.

Introducing analytical case studies

Simply creating more data scientists to meet demand won’t necessarily improve the quality of model-based decision-making. Universities and employers alike need to rethink which methods are most effective for teaching students the skills that they need to survive in the ‘real world’, where data is not always - or even mostly - clean and complete.

It is generally agreed by higher education institutions that case studies are one of the most effective tools for teaching analytics. These are analytical challenges based on real-world data. Case studies have long been used in business schools for more general learning and have a very good reputation. Case study ‘clearing houses’ have been set up to assure the quality of these teaching resources, and there is considerable competition to get cases accepted for publication. The best cases are studied around the world by tens of thousands of business students every year.

Businesses see case studies as ways to enhance their reputation. They often commission case studies about their organisations, using them to highlight successes or to raise brand awareness with an influential demographic.

However, until recently, the number of quantitative case studies developed for academic use has been limited by data privacy and data protection issues. It is generally hard to get hold of real-world data that is both sufficiently useful for students, and which doesn’t disclose confidential or business-sensitive information. These issues can’t be minimised or diluted, but it needs to be recognised that data science students must have case studies if they are to learn the skills they need.

The future of skills and vocational education in the shifting employment and careers landscape
Featured Article
Against the backdrop of COVID the rate of change around us has acceler
Skills and education system must be supported so that no-one gets left behind
Featured Article
@ukEdge response to #SpendingReview 2020 #SR20 In his own words, the C
Chancellorâ€™s Spending Review: Why The Government Should Plug The Skills Gap
Featured Article
During the coronavirus pandemic, @RishiSunak has succeeded where many

The national analytical library

To address the shortfall in quantitative case studies, we need to actively seek out new analytical cases with accompanying data. Compiling these together can create a new academic case library for use by higher education institutions across the company.

The SAS Case Library provides a model for how this national analytical library could work. Experts continuously commission and curate new cases for the library. They can therefore ensure the library reflects a range of common analytical techniques applied across different industries. The cases are also tagged to show their suitability for different levels of academic attainment. Where new content is developed for existing cases, it is only added to the library after careful review.

The SAS analytical case studies are written by academics to ensure they are valuable for an academic audience. They follow a globally recognised format for academic case studies, and are grouped by industry and analytical topic, to make it easier to navigate. All the studies are data-rich and based on real-world problems. Step-by-step demos, analytical games, and ideas for datathons and hackathons are available to encourage students. Access to free software and training materials is also provided.

Drawing on this structure can form the basis of more effective teaching of data science and modelling. With real data and real use cases, data scientists in training will have a greater appreciation for how business and data interacts on a daily basis. Of course, this information shouldn’t just be limited to data science departments. All subjects can derive valuable insights from data, which plays an ever-greater role across society. The students of today will soon be the data decision makers of tomorrow. We need to ensure they are ready.

Geoffrey Taylor, Director, Academic Engagement Manager , SAS UK & Ireland

You may also be interested in these articles:

The future of skills and vocational education in the shifting employment and careers landscape
Featured Article
Against the backdrop of COVID the rate of change around us has acceler
Skills and education system must be supported so that no-one gets left behind
Featured Article
@ukEdge response to #SpendingReview 2020 #SR20 In his own words, the C
How important is an alternative approach to testing in ensuring as many children as possible stay in school?
Featured Article
Following the announcement of the global pandemic earlier this year, s
Santa Sunak hasn't quite delivered on our Christmas list
Featured Article
With precisely one month to go until Christmas, yesterday (25 Nov) was
The Spending Review and its impact on young people
Featured Article
One of the few things that everyone has agreed on during the pandemic
Ensuring the Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a success
Featured Article
Late September’s announcement of a new “lifetime skills guarantee
Careers Hubs are setting the benchmark for excellence in careers guidance for young people
Featured Article
Let’s be clear, careers education is not new, and nor is the practic
Chancellor’s Spending Review: Why The Government Should Plug The Skills Gap
Featured Article
During the coronavirus pandemic, @RishiSunak has succeeded where many
“How can you possibly innovate (something like) education?” - Ed Fidoe
Featured Article
For as long as there have been people, we have passed on knowledge. Fo
Build Back (Better)
Featured Article
What a year. In 2020 every training provider has jumped through hoops
1000 Opportunities - launch of the Good Youth Employment Symposium
Featured Article
#GYESymposium - Yesterday (23 Nov) Youth Employment UK held its first
Global Educational Policies must be underpinned by new social contracts and a renewed emphasis on ethics
Featured Article
The impact of the #G20 2020, on Global Educational Policies @G20org Th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Wirral Met College
Wirral Met College has published a new article: Wirral Met student chefs support local charity during festive period 10 hours 42 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 10 hours 49 minutes ago

Overview of the redundancy support service for apprentices

Overview of the redundancy support service for...

The Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices provides support and advice for apprentices affected by redundancy. The service can be accessed...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 50 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Young Food Ambassadors meet with Children’s Minister: Young Food Ambassadors have met with Children’s Minister Vicky Ford to di…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5145)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page