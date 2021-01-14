 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why technology will still play a pivotal role in teaching through 2021 and beyond

Details
Hits: 298

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Chris Oldham, Public Sector Lead, Citrix

2020 saw the education sector forced into an abrupt shift. The move to widespread remote education defied decades of conventional wisdom, and required obligatory changes to the way teaching - and learning - was performed. Whether it was parents home-schooling their children while working from home, or students joining lectures via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, schools and universities had to act fast to ensure their students weren’t left behind following government-imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19.

In response, schools and universities have rallied to deliver the best possible experience for students during this difficult time. We’re now at the stage where schools, colleges and universities are open, but high numbers of transmissions within schools, for example, will still require children to self-isolate at home. So it could be the case that one year group is at home educating via digital tools and resources, while others are at school in more ‘traditional’ class settings.

While vaccination programmes are being rolled out, a return to the ‘old normal’ isn’t imminent. But has this enforced change resulted in some improvements to the way we teach and students learn?

Recent research from Citrix found that UK university students' sentiment towards online classes is quite positive.

Looking beyond COVID-19, while the largest share of those surveyed (45 per cent) would prefer attending all classes on campus, two in five (39 per cent) said they would prefer a hybrid model of on-site and online lectures.

A further 12 per cent would like to adopt an entirely remote learning experience. So over half of university students have a preference towards at least some remote learning capability, with a significant percentage preferring a combination of classes and remote work.

Building on a positive start

UK university students appeared to have had a positive remote learning experience from a technology perspective. In fact, the majority (77 per cent) reported that they were able to easily access the necessary information, apps and data remotely that are normally accessed at university computer labs or university libraries.

 While this is certainly encouraging, making changes when forced upon us was one challenge. The next is to learn from what worked and what didn’t. Significantly, nearly half (46 per cent) reported that they were unable to take any remote classes prior to COVID-19, so the switch to online classes marks a dramatic change for UK universities.

This serves as a reminder of the importance of developing a long-term technology strategy. Universities deployed what they could quickly, and mostly to good effect according to our findings.

Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions
Featured Article
In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling ar
Maximising digital opportunity for the next generation
Featured Article
With schools, colleges and universities making a sudden return to onli
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t

However, with social distancing likely here to stay, now is the time to look forward – understanding how students’ learning habits are changing and catering to these new demands.

Combining technological and cultural change

As many employers have discovered over the last nine months or so, technological and cultural shifts were required to enable home, and now hybrid, working. Universities, as well as students, will need to go through a similar overhaul of cultural norms and expectations – in terms of the delivery of teaching and learning – in order for this to become the standard.

This means delivering based on the needs and expectations of students. For example, this could be harnessing the cloud to ensure all students have the same secure access to applications and files, whatever device they are using. Cloud computing can also simplify and accelerate the process of adding new PCs to the university network, ensuring all students have the same access to digital learning, even during peaks in demand.

It is clear that the sector must establish unified online environments for education that can be activated on demand at short notice, while being secure and easy to use for everyone. This will be vital if schools, colleges and universities are to ensure the same access to learning is provided wherever students are.

While we can begin to see light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the pandemic, leaders in education should take the time to review and refine processes based on what we’ve all already learned from this atypical moment in time.

Chris Oldham, Public Sector Lead, Citrix

You may also be interested in these articles:

Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions
Featured Article
In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling ar
Maximising digital opportunity for the next generation
Featured Article
With schools, colleges and universities making a sudden return to onli
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,
Tough times ahead - but FE will continue to rise to the challenge
Featured Article
We are starting this lockdown in a different position to the one we un
Time for action: How to implement an effective DE&I strategy in 2021
Featured Article
While born out of a truly tragic event, the globalisation of the Black
Technology unlocks the potential of a hybridised workforce as digital transformation accelerates
Featured Article
2020 was perhaps the most challenging and important year for HR on rec
Lack of support for online learning is a ‘tragic situation’ as we step into another lockdown
Featured Article
Teachers who had been diligently preparing for the new term and hoping
Suddenly, ‘skills’ are in focus: If 2020 has taught us anything, it is the need for collaboration both within internal systems and internationally
Featured Article
Skills and collaboration towards a new social contract One facet of 20
Education and employability — what's new in 2021?
Featured Article
The education sector, like many other industries, was put under immens
How to effectively train mentors and coaches in FE
Featured Article
The use of mentoring and coaching for teachers and trainers in the Fur
What will Apprenticeships hold for the Construction Industry in 2021?
Featured Article
Back in the late nineties and noughties, the go to career was in the I

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Friday, 26 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
CSR Scientific Training
CSR Scientific Training changed CSR Scientific Training avatar 12 hours 59 minutes ago
CSR Scientific Training

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5231)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page