 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to support neurodiverse learners: #7 Visual Perception

Details
Hits: 4241
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr. Louise Karwowski, Head of Science, Cognassist

Our visual perception allows us to organise information we’re seeing and interpret it accurately.

It involves things like hand/eye coordination, copying information and mental visualisation.

“The ability to perceive complex patterns and mentally simulate how they might look when transformed[.]” (The Cattell-Horn-Carroll Theory of Cognitive Abilities, 2014)

Our visual perception can also affect our non-verbal memory, as the information we see, however we interpret it, is then committed to memory.

A learner can have 20/20 vision and still experience difficulties processing visual information because it’s about how our brain processes the information, rather than our eyes.

Difficulties with visual perception can cause noticeable behaviours, like:

  • Copying visual information incorrectly.
  • Unable to solve visual problems or accurately repeat tasks that have been demonstrated.
  • Less likely to be able to visualise ourselves completing tasks, learning new skills or achieving certain goals.

Our three top tips for supporting a need in visual perception

#1 Review work and notes with learners

One-to-one support with tutors is really important to help learners feel supported throughout education. When learners are more likely to make mistakes when copying notes, it can help for tutors to scan through a learner’s notes and help to identify where they have made mistakes.

We recommend first asking the learner if they feel comfortable with someone checking over their notes before getting into the regular discussion, as some learners may find it patronising if they’re required to show personal notes to their tutor.

But it can be a great starting point to discuss where learners might be struggling and have constructive discussions that give learners a better understanding of the skills, knowledge and behaviours they need to succeed.

Rather than pointing out mistakes or missing information directly, it helps to ask learners if they can identify the mistake themselves first and, if not, discuss what it might be, using logic-based reasoning until they can think of the right answer.

It’s not a test to see how much they’ve written down or remembered, but it’s another way for tutors to understand the progress of individual learners and build a more personalised learning journey.

#2 Avoid presenting too much visual information

This is a common trait of tutors, and it’s not necessarily their fault. There is a perception that it’s better to over-prepare and provide learners with pages and pages of material, simply hoping some of it will stick.

And in fact, it’s a human trait. Give us a blank page, and we want to fill it. But nobody likes having huge amounts of information thrown their way.

Often, we don’t realise that we’re only supposed to look at some of it, not all of it, which can have the opposite effect we intend and makes learning quite a demoralising process.

What role does data analytics play within the education sector?
Featured Article
Thereâ€™s been a lot of change in the education sector over the last 1
Unfinished business: business support services and further education
Featured Article
Governmentâ€™s recent white paper, Skills for jobs: lifelong learning
Into work and onto skills training - the still unattained holy grail for many young people
Featured Article
The government has made a sizeable investment to underpin the Prime Mi

Keeping visual information paired back to the essentials, in everything from lesson planning to final presentations, provides less visual strain for learners who have visual perception difficulties.

Don’t fill the page, and not only will learners be more likely to perceive and remember key information but so will tutors, making them more efficient and effective in their role.

#3 Encourage discussions

Discussing visual problems or tasks together or in small groups allows for learners to ask questions and also receive verbal explanations for visual problems they may otherwise struggle with.

Our brains make assumptions all the time, and we don’t know when we’re making mistakes – otherwise we wouldn’t let ourselves make them in the first place.

Discussions help learners to see something from different perspectives and recognise and question their own assumptions. The more discussions included in learning, the more comfortable learners become talking about what they don’t understand and asking questions with their peers.

I think we all accept that tutors are just one part of the process of learning and giving learners more than one perspective on different topics and tasks can aid better comprehension.

Dr. Louise Karwowski, Head of Science, Cognassist

So, what’s next?

We’re about to bring you something very exciting. A serialised set of guides on how to identify and support learners with a need in the eight key cognitive domain.

How to support neurodiverse learners:
  • #8 Visual information processing speed

We’ll be posting one guide a week, rounding up with a podcast with Dr Louise Karwowski, Head of Science at Cognassist, who will discuss the importance of starting the conversation about neurodiversity with your staff and learners.

If you like the sound of understanding more about neurodiversity, you can register for free for the NCFE endorsed Neurodiversity Masterclass here:

You can also check out the full guide How to support Neurodiverse learners now.

You may also be interested in these articles:

What role does data analytics play within the education sector?
Featured Article
There’s been a lot of change in the education sector over the last 1
Unfinished business: business support services and further education
Featured Article
Government’s recent white paper, Skills for jobs: lifelong learning
Into work and onto skills training - the still unattained holy grail for many young people
Featured Article
The government has made a sizeable investment to underpin the Prime Mi
Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
Skills for Green Jobs: a vocational outlook on ecological learning in the arts
Featured Article
#GreenSkillsWeek2021 - Way back before the world changed and we all st
Shrinking the digital divide in education
Featured Article
With school doors finally open again after another national lockdown,
Lessons from the pandemic: how technology can help address student learning gaps and pave the way for more resilient education
Featured Article
Over the last year, it has become apparent that to ensure educational
“It’s Time To Stop Talking About Recovery!”
Featured Article
A year on from the first lockdown, is it now time to stop talking abo
Skills for Jobs White Paper - The Level 4 and 5 Challenge
Featured Article
In the FE #SkillsForJobs White Paper, @GavinWilliamson sets the bar hi
Why customer experience is critical to future University success
Featured Article
Covid-19 has been a powerful catalyst, accelerating emergent trends an
The vaccine roll-out provides a model of how we can create success in further education
Featured Article
This year’s Budget was a little lighter on information about new sch
Preparing young people for work: Innovations from South Africa
Featured Article
The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the young. Existing

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 6 hours

How to effectively deliver maths on-line - tips and...

Overview The restrictions implemented in 2020 forced a shift in opportunities to engage with learners in the traditional face-to-face manner. This...

  • Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 6 hours 51 minutes ago

There's NO Such Thing as

There's NO Such Thing as "Soft Skills" | Simon...

Skills like effective confrontation, empathy, and patience are not soft skills. They are human skills, and they're hard. Organizations often...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 52 minutes ago

Eden Training Solutions Donates Laptops to Support ICP Nurseries: Eden Training Solutions (@EdenTrainingUK) Donates… https://t.co/BTysQ1yy7N
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5570)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page