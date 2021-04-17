 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Now the conversation has started it must continue: Eradicating sexual harassment in schools and colleges

Details
Hits: 761

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Edward Grange, Partner at Corker Binning and Jessica Maguire, Legal Assistant at Corker Binning

#EveryonesInvited: Now the conversation has started it must continue if society is to work together to eradicate sexual harassment in schools and colleges 

Concerns of the existence of a rape culture in schools, colleges and universities have dominated the headlines. This media onslaught was stimulated by publication of thousands anonymous online testimonies, in which young people (mostly female) have detailed their accounts of their sexual harassment, abuse and assault that they suffered whilst at school or college. It has led to alarm that schools have in the past (and are still) failing to safeguard young people, in particular girls and young women in their care.

The testimonies are published on the website, “Everyone’s Invited”, which is an online movement aimed at ‘exposing and eradicating rape culture’.

The movement follows on from where the #MeToo Campaign left off and has gathered momentum in the weeks following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard that sparked vigils across England leading to increased conversations around female safety.

Some of the named establishments have responded by saying they will take any allegations made ‘very seriously’ and will investigate ‘fully any specific allegations’. Too little too late for those who suffered sexual harassment because the culture was left embedded and unchallenged.

The website in particular raises the concern that some behaviours like ‘upskirting’ or the nonconsensual sharing of intimate photos have been normalized in some schools and universities with the movement providing resources for those concerned to write to those establishments, asking them to address the rape cultures they are tolerating.

The Met Police have confirmed they are reviewing the content of the published testimonies and have begun the process of contacting those schools, colleges and universities it can identify. It is understood that the police have directly received a number of reports of specific offences which it is investigating, with ‘Everyone’s Invited’ providing on their website, information on how to report a crime.

There have been calls for an independent inquiry into the safeguarding of children within schools. An imminent statement from the Government is anticipated.

Schools and colleges have a statutory duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of the children at their school or college and are required to have regard to guidance issued by the Secretary of State.

The starting point is the ‘Keeping Children safe in Education statutory guidance’ for schools and colleges that was updated by the Department for Education in January 2021. Schools and colleges in England must have regard to it when carrying out their duties to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.

It is to be read in conjunction with the departmental advice on ‘sexual violence and sexual harassment between children in schools and colleges, last published in May 2018.

The latter contains some shocking statistics that are borne out by the recent revelations from the testimonies on ‘Everyone’s Invited’:

  • The Women and Equalities committee (WEC) found a number of large scale surveys find girls consistently reporting high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence in schools and colleges.
  • Girlguiding's Girls' Attitudes Survey 2017 found 64% of girls aged 13-21 had experienced sexual violence or sexual harassment at school or college in the past year. This included 39% having their bra strap pulled by a boy and 27% having their skirts pulled up within the last week.
  • Over a third (37%) of female students and 6% of male students at mixed-sex schools have personally experienced some form of sexual harassment at school.
  • Almost a quarter (24%) of female students and 4% of male students at mixed-sex schools have been subjected to unwanted physical touching of a sexual nature while at school.
  • Girls (14%) were significantly more likely than boys (7%) to report that their partner had pressured them to share nude images of themselves in the last year.
  • Girls are significantly more likely to be victimised with unwanted sexual messages and images from their peers online, with 31% of female respondents aged 13-17 years saying they had experienced this in the last year compared to 11% of male respondents.

The May 2018 guidance is due to be updated in September 2021. The recent revelations arising from the Everyone’s Invited site may bring that proposed date for publication forward. The schools that have been identified in the testimonies will now come under enormous scrutiny to ensure that they have not engendering a rape culture through failing to take appropriate action against those who have been suspected of inappropriate and in some instances criminal behavior.

Whether as a result of being unable to address inappropriate sexual behavior or worse, showing an unwillingness to do so, a failure to investigate or take a complaint seriously (whatever the reason) could land the school in troubled waters, not just from a reputation viewpoint. There will likely be increased calls for Ofsted or the Independent Schools Inspectorate to carry out unannounced ad hoc inspections at schools that could result, in a worst case scenario for the school, in closure.

Those responsible for safeguarding in schools (whether state or private) would do well by (re)-reading paragraph five of the May 2018 statutory guidance which highlights what schools and colleges should be aware of the importance of:

  • making clear that sexual violence and sexual harassment is not acceptable, will never be tolerated and is not an inevitable part of growing up;
  • not tolerating or dismissing sexual violence or sexual harassment as “banter”, “part of growing up”, “just having a laugh” or “boys being boys”;
  • challenging behaviour (potentially criminal in nature), such as grabbing bottoms, breasts and genitalia and flicking bras and lifting up skirts. Dismissing or tolerating such behaviours risks normalising them; and
  • understanding that all of the above can be driven by wider societal factors beyond the school and college, such as everyday sexist stereotypes and everyday sexist language.

Educating young people and their parents should be at the heart of any reform to eradicate the ‘rape culture’ said to be rife in many of our schools and colleges. With the introduction of compulsory Relationship and Sex Education (“RSE”) classes from September 2020, now is a perfect opportunity for open and frank conversations to be had with children to address the challenging topics and sensitive issues raised as a result of the Everyone’s Invited testimonies. Rather than addressing the ‘birds and the bees’ the classes should include a discussion regarding:

  • healthy and respectful relationships;
  • what respectful behaviour looks like;
  • consent;
  • gender roles, stereotyping, equality;
  • body confidence and self-esteem;
  • prejudiced behaviour;
  • that sexual violence and sexual harassment is always wrong; and
  • addressing cultures of sexual harassment

The senior Met police officer in charge of the investigation into the rape culture within schools, Detective Superintendent Mel Laremore, has offered to send her officers into schools to teach boys about the law regarding consent. This offer extends to private schools, not just state schools that are part of the Safer Schools Partnership.

Whilst the Met police have reacted strongly to the testimonies of abuse in our schools, it must be careful to ensure that its response does not offer victims false hope or, indeed stigmatise those under suspicion who may never be charged with a criminal offence.

The Met police simply will not have the resources to investigate over 6,000 allegations and will likely seek to follow up on the more serious offences said to have been committed. In addition, some victims, although content and brave to share their experiences on ‘Everyone’s Invited’ may not wish for the matter to be followed up and investigated by the police.

That does not appear to have been the purpose behind the creation of the website, rather the collective responsibility of the community of victims that have come forward ‘lies in improving and healing the wounds we have uncovered’ and urges its community to ‘[build] on the mistakes of the past and [work] towards reconciliation and creating a new future’.

Those that do become suspects in police investigations (where there is reasonable suspicion that an offence has been committed) will be interviewed under caution and could spend many months under investigation whilst the police continue to gather evidence and seek advice and guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service. During this time, suspects may not be allowed to return to school and their safety and wellbeing will also need to be managed by the school system.

A difficult time lies ahead for all involved, but the conversation has started and must continue if society is to work together to eradicate what is said to have become the norm.

Edward Grange, Partner at Corker Binning and Jessica Maguire, Legal Assistant at Corker Binning

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Pareeshti
Pareeshti has published a new article: UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students yesterday
Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award yesterday
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole added a new event yesterday

CareermapLive: An Introduction to WorldSkills UK...

During this live webinar, you'll have the opportunity to learn about our skills competition development programme which provides colleges,...

  • Wednesday, 28 April 2021 03:30 PM
  • Online Event, UK

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5592)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page