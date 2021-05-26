5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education

#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the education sector is no exception

Whether it's digital marketing or real estate, AI has revolutionized just about every sector and the education sector is not an exception. In fact, it plays a huge role when it comes to learning and teaching.

Today, schools and colleges use artificial intelligence to improve their teaching methods and boost engagement.

AI asks questions from students, adds supplementary questions to ensure that students answer questions correctly, and challenges students to enhance their learning experience.

The good news is that the role of AI in education is only likely to expand.

This is why it is important to find out about everything it has to offer.

The technology behind AI has been developed to personalize and strengthen education for every learner.

The following roles of AI will help you realize its potential:

1. Supports Learning

One of the main roles of artificial intelligence in education is supporting learning. The latest programs teach basic things to learners to ensure that they can progress through questions and answer them without much effort. It would also provide the students with regular feedback.

The AI will explain the concept to ensure that the mistakes are fixed. It will cover how those mistakes are holding one back. As the concept will be explained in detail, teachers will get more time to handle other tasks. Thus, it is clear that the future of education is artificial intelligence.

AI tutors such as chatbots come in handy. Some educational establishments, such as Bolton College, have already started using them. Since students prefer using messaging platforms, teachers can turn to chatbots to better engage with their students. Besides, it would also ensure that they engage with the content.

Personalized learning can also be offered to students with the help of social bots. They deliver a completely personalized experience to help cover the knowledge gap that each student faces.

2. Acts as an Assistant

Another notable role of artificial intelligence in education is that it acts as an assistant. AI tutors operate as remote helpers. Schools, colleges and universities can utilize them to ensure e-learning success. Besides, they help provide lifelong learning opportunities.

A capability of AI that you cannot ignore is that they provide routine questions and their answers so that students get to better understand the topic and gain command over it.

In fact, the tutors operate as a navigator. They use the available data about each learner to provide them with much-needed answers.

In addition to the above, artificial intelligence also checks the schedule of students to set an appropriate time for the online course. It would let learners know how much of the topic remains unexplored and start the lesson from where the last lesson left off.

Time management is possible when you use the assistant. Therefore, students get to remain on track. The helper can even multitask and perform tasks simultaneously. A learning community is created when schools leverage AI assistants.

3. Make Learning Interesting

Artificial intelligence also does an excellent job at making learning interesting. Whether the university offers a digital marketing course or any other course, AI can be used to make the learning experience exciting.

The truth is that there is a mismatch in how our brain works and how we are taught. Education can be boring, especially when the topics being covered seem dull and uninspiring. Therefore, students can expect a better learning experience with the help of AI.

Research shows that when learners enjoy learning, they are likely to study better and have an easier time retaining knowledge. This is why it is important to utilize AI to excite learners into learning new things.

New technology will engage with students to keep them learning. When e-learning is backed by AI, it increases the motivation level of students. To transform the teaching methods, it is important to add new ways to enhance learning.

Spaced repetition can be made interesting which would allow for knowledge acquisition. Regular testing and other recall techniques will enhance the learning experience. The learning possibilities are maximized with AI.

4. Helps Teachers

Educators can feel overwhelmed at times even if they have high-quality materials on hand and have received extensive training. Integrated curriculum materials have become the new normal thanks to cognitive computing technology.

The dynamic solutions help save valuable time. Besides, the latest technology provides professional development opportunities to educators. There are plenty of online lesson planning tools that offer guided assistance and improve the learning experience.

The virtual resource center offers support to the development process. It improves the learning outcome in students.

Personalized learning software helps make the online classroom more interactive. It enables students to select which topics to cover to ensure that they absorb the knowledge that they desire.

5. Automates Grading

Finally, artificial intelligence also automates grades. As the system would create tests, it would also grade them. Thus, teachers get to save time. In fact, the system would communicate everything that students need to cover and plan the lessons accordingly.

Automatic grading is a possibility that improves the education system as it eliminates the possibility of biases and mistakes. Generative AI has made it possible to develop questions without any manual work. It barely takes any time to grade all the questions and provide students with their respective results.

In addition to the above, the software also lets students know about their knowledge gap. Then, it provides lessons to cover that gap. The system has made it possible for learners to truly understand where they are going wrong and how they can improve.

Artificial intelligence will advise students to ensure that they do not have any misunderstanding. Thus, they will gain a clear vision along with new skills with its guidance.

Conclusion

Once you have gone over this post, you will know the top 5 roles of artificial intelligence. There is no denying that AI will continue to bring change when it comes to education. You must take advantage of its capabilities.

From supporting learning to automating grading, educators can truly benefit from artificial intelligence. It will help make teaching a lot easier.

Arslan Hassan is an electrical engineer with a passion for writing, designing, and anything tech-related