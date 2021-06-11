 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Skills and training reform critical to Britain’s post-pandemic recovery

Details
Hits: 963

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
John Longworth, Chairman of the Independent Business Network

The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the UK’s economy and its skills requirements.

A fundamental redrawing of the country’s skills and training industry is needed to ensure the labour market is equipped to meet this demand, writes John Longworth, Chairman of the Independent Business Network.

Coronavirus has turbocharged the transformation of the world of work.

A shift to remote working, the economic downturn, mixed with pre-existing changes to the UK economy means that the demands on the labour market are unprecedented.

Preparing the next generation of school leavers, graduates and existing workers to compete effectively in the jobs market poses a unique challenge to policymakers and employers alike.

Increased use of sophisticated software has boosted the need for digital skills. Dissatisfaction with the relevance of higher education has driven demand for more tailored vocational skills.

Alongside this, longer term trends are also having a significant effect. A report by Deloitte Access Economics predicts that by 2030 two-thirds of all jobs will be made up of soft-skill-intensive occupations.

Government needs to re-examine the way it funds skills and training

To meet these requirements, the Government needs to re-examine the way it funds skills and training to ensure money flows to where it’s needed and where it’s most effective. Introduced in 2017, the apprenticeship levy was intended to provide money to improve skills and training provision.

However, according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and its chief executive Peter Cheese, the levy has hindered development opportunities due to the conditions imposed on it in terms of how apprenticeships are organised. Businesses need to be given the flexibility to decide whether apprenticeships are job-based, classroom-based, or both.

Furthermore, to avoid confusion over which employees are eligible for the levy, the Government should specify that it can only be used to fund schemes for under 25s and introduce human tax credits for businesses to use for older employees.

This would deduct the cost of training from their overall profits, and they would only pay tax on the adjusted amount; a major incentive for businesses to upskill their existing workforce.

As well as funding for businesses, the way funding is allocated to providers needs to change.

Funding from the Adult Education Budget is skewed in FE Colleges’ favour. Funding allocations need to be revised to ensure a greater link between quality of provision and teaching standards, ensuring only those providers who maintain high standards receive funding.

More work also needs to be done to communicate the advantages apprenticeships have to offer, particularly to young school leavers and their parents. A 2014 independent analysis by the Million Jobs campaign estimated that over a third of all graduates enjoyed lifetime earnings below those of the average higher apprentice. While nearly half of those from post-1992 universities earned less than higher apprentices.

Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star
Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundationâ€™s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa

Perceptions, however, fail to match up with this reality.

The same study by the Million Jobs campaign found that school-leavers are more than twice as likely to associate university rather than an apprenticeship with providing a good long-term earnings potential and job prospects, while fewer than one in six say they are preferred over university by their parents and friends.

The Government also needs to commit to targeted investment in areas such as job creation schemes, accompanied by the Government’s ‘Lifetime Skills Guarantee’, to fill the need across the country for skilled workers in areas such as engineering.

Working with local authorities, this investment would help to fulfil the needs of individual areas, rather than simply creating jobs where they may not be needed. Such targeted investment would help both young people looking to get into the job market, and more experienced workers seeking to retrain, either while in employment or out of it.

Forecasters are positive of the UK’s prospects for economic recovery.

With varying estimates for the next year ranging from 4.6 per cent at the bottom end to 7.25 per cent at the top end. These figures, however, are dependent on businesses and their staff possessing the necessary skills to thrive post-pandemic.

Currently, apprenticeship funding is failing the needs of business. Negative perceptions of apprenticeships and further education persist despite often enjoying more favourable earnings and employment rates than university degrees.

Apprenticeship funding, particularly the levy, needs to be redefined so businesses can adapt funding to their needs. Meanwhile funding for FE colleges and other providers needs to change to ensure the quality of provision stays high. This must go hand in hand with targeted Government investment in job creation and retraining for sectors that need it most.

If all of this happens, the Government stands a better chance of achieving the post-pandemic growth it is yearning for.

John Longworth, Chairman of the Independent Business Network

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star
Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa
Understanding the value of continuous learning in the workplace
Exclusive Articles
It’s easy to point out the specific markers of human ingenuity that
Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
Discovering network vulnerabilities is crucial to the education sector’s fight against cybercrime
Exclusive Articles
Having previously issued cautions in August and September last year, t
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyone’s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 42 minutes ago

RT @FENews: THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR: The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with R…
View Original Tweet

Aira
Aira has published a new article: Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda 13 hours 27 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Making Remote Working More Environmentally Friendly 14 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5760)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page