 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofsted's education inspection handbooks have changed. What’s new? What do you need to know?

Details
Hits: 4035

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sean Harford, National Director for Education, Ofsted

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has undoubtedly affected how education settings operate. It’s within this context that @Ofstednews have published their updated inspection handbooks today (20 Apr).

The changes cover how we will inspect early years providers, schools, further education and skills providers and non-association independent schools.

Sean Harford HMI, National Director for Education, explains the changes to Ofsted's school inspection handbooks:

In this article I want to set out the main changes we have made to the handbooks (both section 5 and section 8) for schools and non-association independent schools. This is so that leaders and teachers understand our approach and know what to expect for the summer term. We’ll also review the handbooks over the summer in preparation for the return to our full programme of graded inspection in September.

This term, we will continue to carry out monitoring inspections of schools that are less than good and some schools judged ‘requires improvement’. These will not usually be graded. However, where the evidence strongly suggests that a school’s current grade is no longer a fair reflection of its work and there is clear and substantial improvement, inspectors will be able to convert to a full, graded inspection. This will be either immediately, in the case of currently inadequate schools, or later in the term, for those that require improvement.

Additionally, we will inspect some good schools that have gone, or are about to go, through their statutory window for inspection under section 8 in the usual way. And, of course, if significant concerns are brought to our attention about any school, we will consider bringing forward its inspection. However, it’s important to remember that we are not considering the vast majority of good or better schools for inspection this term.

Our approach for non-associated independent schools is outlined in our COVID-19 rolling update.

Recognising the COVID-19 context

First and foremost, we will make sure that we carry out inspections safely, taking account of the latest public health advice and the specific precautions taken in each school.

There’s now a new section setting out how our inspections will take account of the COVID-19 pandemic in schools. This section includes that:

  • a longer preparation call may be needed before the inspection begins to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on the school
  • inspectors will consider available externally published data throughout the inspection, but will be mindful of the age of the data, especially around statutory assessment and qualifications, when making judgements. We will not be using teacher-assessed grades from 2020 or 2021
  • inspections will be mainly carried out on site, but inspectors may carry out some aspects through video or telephone calls where it is more practical to do so, such as when talking to governors

The curriculum

We understand that most schools will have been unable to deliver their curriculum in the usual way during the pandemic. Through our interim visits and monitoring work since September, we’ve learned a lot about how schools have had to adapt their ways of working. So, we’ve made some changes to our approach to looking at the quality of education.

Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) calledâ€¯for

We want to know how schools have adapted and prioritised the curriculum throughout this period. This will include schools’ efforts in making up for gaps in pupils’ knowledge because of the impact of COVID-19. We’ll also look at how well schools have integrated remote education into the curriculum.

We still expect schools to have an ambitious curriculum that helps all pupils to study the full breadth of subjects. Where this is not fully realised, inspectors will want to see that leaders are working to bring this about and that they are making necessary amendments in response to the pandemic.

We are continuing to recognise that a school may be in transition with its curriculum. Inspectors will take account of this when considering the quality of education.

Inspecting other areas

We’ll discuss pupils’ attendance with school leaders to understand how the pandemic has affected the individual school. We’ll want to see how schools have achieved the best possible attendance for children who were eligible to attend in person. Attendance between March 2020 and March 2021 will not form part of any judgement of a school.

Where usual opportunities for pupils’ personal development have been disrupted by the pandemic, we’ll look at whether schools have been able to find alternative approaches to providing a rich range of personal development opportunities.

In cases when we do make graded judgements this summer, we will take into account the impact of the pandemic. Normally, a school would be rated inadequate under a particular judgement if one or more of the inadequate criteria applies. However, this will not be the case where inadequate criteria apply solely because of the impact of COVID-19.

Changes to guidance and legislation

There have been changes to guidance and legislation in the last 12 months, which we’ll also take account of in our inspections.

The Department for Education has also published new guidance on ‘Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education’. In line with this guidance, we expect all schools to have taught some of the new curriculum during the academic year 2020/21. We also expect all schools to have published a policy and consulted parents on it. If a school is not meeting its obligations, inspectors will consider this when reaching the ‘personal development’ and ‘leadership and management’ judgements.

When inspecting the teaching of RSE and health education, our inspectors will be sympathetic to schools that have not been able to fully implement the new curriculum because of the pandemic. However, we still expect schools to have regard to the statutory guidance, to be able to provide a good rationale for what they have put in place and to have clear and effective plans to address any gaps before the end of the 2021/22 academic year.

Accessibility

We’ve converted our PDF handbooks to HTML webpages for greater accessibility. These will be easier to view on mobiles and tablets, and will allow users who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers, to have a better experience.

In summary

I hope this article helps to reassure those of you who may have concerns. We know that it has been an incredibly tough year and that you have been doing your best under very challenging circumstances – we want inspection to reflect this.

It’s also important that we all get back to a more normal way of working, for the benefit of all pupils. At Ofsted, we want to play our part in helping schools get back on track – through inspection and professional dialogue that helps schools to reflect and develop well.

Sean Harford, National Director for Education, Ofsted

Handbook for Ofsted inspectors of further education and skills providers.

Documents

Further education and skills handbook

HTML

Summary of changes

HTML

Details

Find out about our current activity in our coronavirus (COVID-19) rolling update.

This handbook is a guide for inspectors of further education and skills providers, under the education inspection framework (EIF).

This may also be useful to providers preparing for an inspection.

Please see guidance on further education and skills inspection activity that we carried out before 19 April 2021.

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Edits throughout: see 'Summary of changes' for details.

  2. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for
Give students an extra year of study to avoid a lost generation, say education leaders
FE Voices
Today (Tuesday, 13 April), Association of Colleges has published resul
Is there a recipe for delivering quality at scale within health and work settings? Four recommendations for employment services
FE Voices
Having worked with 25 government bodies to help 1,000 people with a ra
Student numbers before, during and after the crisis
FE Voices
Winners and Losers in 2021 Speaking to the UK Student Accommodation Fo
£10 to £15bn funding boost needed for education recovery, says new report
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson’s pupil catch up pledge: New analysis released today [
The higher number of electrical devices in education facilities increases the probability of electrically ignited fires
FE Voices
Tackling fire safety in education facilities With many schools, colleg
Poor mental health costs UK employers up to £45 billion each year
FE Voices
A lot about the last year has been unpredictable, but if you had told
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 minute ago

Why we must work collectively to solve the issue of upskilling

Why we must work collectively to solve the issue...

Learn more at PwC.com - https://pwc.to/3aU6f1SPwC's Carol Stubbings at the World Economic Forum 2020, in Davos, talks about the importance of...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 minute ago

Reinventing workforce strategy

Reinventing workforce strategy

PwC's Global Co-Leaders for Workforce Strategy, Bhushan Sethi and Julia Lamm, discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the way organisations need to...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 minutes ago

Ofsted's education inspection handbooks have changed. What’s new? What do you need to know?: The COVID-19 (coronavi… https://t.co/y6b7CrvC1P
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5601)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page