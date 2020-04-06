Rebecca Long-Bailey appointed Shadow Education Secretary - Sector Response

Congratulations to Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) on her appointment as @UKLabour Shadow Education Secretary
Keir Starmer has today (6 Apr) appointed his new Shadow Cabinet.
This is a gender-balanced Shadow Cabinet, with 17 women and 15 men. It has seven BAME members.
Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union; said:
"Congratulations to Rebecca Long-Bailey on being appointed as Shadow Education Secretary. At this time of national crisis it will be important for the official opposition to work with the Government and to hold Ministers to account to ensure that education professionals and children and young people are protected in these immensely difficult times.
'We look forward to working with the Shadow Education Secretary and politicians from across the political spectrum on fashioning the type of education service that will be fit for the twenty first century and after Covid-19. We can't go back to an 'exam factories' view of education, with schools and colleges reeling from cut after cut, teachers, leaders and support staff feeling undervalued and the life chances of over 4 million children blighted by their being trapped in poverty".
Delighted to be handing over the shadow education brief to @RLong_Bailey who is a brilliant friend and colleague - Labour's National Education Service is in safe hands.😃👍🏻— Angela Rayner MP 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) April 6, 2020
2. Never has there been a more important time to fight for a properly funded, accountable, public education service, free at the point of use, from cradle to grave so that all our aspirations can be realised. Social mobility is meaningless if we don’t all rise together.— Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) April 6, 2020
The positions in the Shadow Cabinet
Proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth & talents of our party.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 6, 2020
We will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to coronavirus & on rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election. https://t.co/NYpYqdEZZH
- Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition
- Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party
- Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary
- Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary
- Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary
- John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary
- Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary
- Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary
- Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary
- Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary
- Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary
- Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary
- Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary
- Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)
- Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary
- Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary
- Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
- Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary
- Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health
- Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement
- Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General
- Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House
- Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip
- Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords
- Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip
I’m pleased that @Keir_Starmer has asked me to continue in my shadow cabinet role as Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement. pic.twitter.com/Gb9S8xUNt6
- Tracy Brabin
- Richard Burgon
- Dawn Butler
- Dan Carden
- Baroness Shami Chakrabarti
- Peter Dowd
- Barry Gardiner
- Margaret Greenwood
- Andrew Gwynne
- Barbara Keeley
- Ian Lavery
- Rachael Maskell
- Christina Rees
- Jon Trickett