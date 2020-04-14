 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

7 Ways an LMS can support your EdTech strategy

Details
Hits: 1841
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Graham Glass, CEO, CYPHER LEARNING

Colleges and Training Providers have a lot of data to manage. The problem is, many still rely on legacy systems and even paper-based processes to manage their administrative and student data, which is time-consuming and costly.

Poor student data management makes it harder for educators to form a complete picture of each student’s learning progress and provide timely and personalised recommendations to boost student achievement. Without the right systems and processes in place, this can eventually lead to poor academic performance.

Education technology can assist in many aspects, but especially on the data management front. Edtech can reduce administrative burden through various systems and automated processes, and also improve the student learning experience through engaging learning materials, targeted support during the learning process, assessment of mastery and progress tracking.

However, the mere presence of edtech in an educational setting doesn't guarantee any results. It’s therefore very important that managers choose the right edtech and that teachers use it effectively in the classroom.

Edtech comes in different forms and it can be quite hard for teachers to identify which is going to be the most beneficial resource. After all, each organisation has many specific needs and so does each classroom.

The solution to this? An LMS (Learning Management System), which addresses the numerous challenges faced and is one of the most comprehensive solutions capable of meeting many various needs — of the students, of the classrooms and of the institution.

7 Ways an LMS supports EdTech strategy

 
Supporting teachers with the technology and other digital resources to reduce the administrative burden and improve the learning experience of students is one of the key objectives of an edtech strategy. Here are seven ways an LMS can support schools to achieve these goals:

1. A central repository of all learning resources. 

Educators can upload any type of digital file for each lesson and make these resources available to their students through the LMS. They can then reuse and only update the same materials every year. Also, they can share these resources with other teachers teaching the same subject, to offer and receive support from their peers.

2. Better student engagement rates

Teachers can include a variety of learning materials in their online lessons and make learning more interactive with the various collaboration tools of the LMS. Also, they can make use of gamification features throughout lessons or an entire course. These techniques are an effective way of contributing to higher engagement rates from students.

3. Personalised recommendations.

 An LMS can ease the workload of teachers through the many automated rules that can be set up. A teacher can be notified when a student struggles with certain parts of a lesson, or equally when another one flies through all learning materials. From this, the teacher is able to adapt the requirements and lesson activities, and provide guidance for each student on an individual basis. What's more, if the LMS has a number of adaptive learning features, the system can then identify and provide personalised recommendations for students automatically - helping to reduce teacher workload without compromising high-quality learning.

Advertisement

The Summer Statement announced a safety blanket for vulnerable young people â€“ but we need more to inspire graduate confidence in recovery
FE Voices
The Summer Statement included a much-needed focus on supporting the ne
Government commits to build stronger relationships with colleges to upskill the country
FE Voices
Six recommendations for improvement: Dame Mary Neyâ€™s review of finan
Student satisfaction stable as data continues to highlight need for clear communication
FE Voices
#NSS2020 - The results of the @OfficeStudents 2020 National Student Su

4. Better assessments.

 Teachers can create many types of assessments for students within an LMS, depending on the type of learning activity and other factors. Whether we’re talking about formative or summative assessments, both teachers and students can form a clear picture of their learning progress, making the process of evaluations more accurate.

5. All student data in one place. 

An LMS gathers all types of student data that is generated every time a student uses the system and it can even incorporate more data from third-party tools. Having all student data in one place offers a bird's-eye view of the overall, and individual student performance. This helps both teachers and managers to consequently make more informed decisions.

6. Anytime, anywhere learning. 

An LMS ensures learning is not confined within the four walls of the classroom. With an internet connection and a computer (or even a mobile device) teachers and students can log in to the LMS and engage in teaching and learning activities, almost just as they would in the regular classroom. This is particularly useful in times such as now, where students will need to continue their studies and learning from home.

7. Secure learning environment. 

It’s no secret that the online world has its own set of challenges in terms of security of information, but educators can count on the fact that an LMS offers a safe environment for all learning activities. More often than not, there is more than one strategy put into place to ensure that every user, from students to teachers to admins, can access it in a secure manner.

All in all, an LMS is probably the most important part of an edtech strategy, helping to support teachers with reducing the administrative burden and creating a better learning experience for students. 

Graham Glass, CEO, CYPHER LEARNING, a company that specialises in providing e-learning platforms for organisations around the world. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Summer Statement announced a safety blanket for vulnerable young people – but we need more to inspire graduate confidence in recovery
FE Voices
The Summer Statement included a much-needed focus on supporting the ne
Government commits to build stronger relationships with colleges to upskill the country
FE Voices
Six recommendations for improvement: Dame Mary Ney’s review of finan
Student satisfaction stable as data continues to highlight need for clear communication
FE Voices
#NSS2020 - The results of the @OfficeStudents 2020 National Student Su
The Momentum to ‘Build Back Better’ is on!
FE Voices
As a Principal of a large Further Education College in the South West
Patrick goes back to basics
FE Voices
I have been in the VET (Vocational Education and Training) arena for o
The need for a human centred future of work even more valid now
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions @ThereseCoffey participat
Big thank you to employers for senior leader apprenticeship progress
FE Voices
I am delighted to report that significant progress has been made with
Getting the grades they’ve earned – COVID 19: The cancellation of exams and ‘calculated’ grades
FE Voices
@CommonsEd report on @Ofqual's exam cancellations and calculated grade
New points-based immigration system expands threshold for skilled workers, from degree level 6 to level 3
FE Voices
Home Secretary @PritiPatel sent a clear message to the world today tha
What should we make of the Chancellor’s support for apprentices and young workers?
FE Voices
What should we make of @RishiSunak’s support for apprentices and you
MPs call on Government to increase support for universities and students amid ‘huge’ Coronavirus disruption
FE Voices
“Given the importance of the higher education sector to the UK econo
New measures to boost the quality and take-up of higher technical education to help plug skill gaps and level up opportunities
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson announces Major Overhaul of Higher Technical Educatio

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4762)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page