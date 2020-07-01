 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HE, FE or Apprenticeships? True social mobility puts students' needs and career ambitions first

Details
Hits: 167

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Michelle Donelan, Universities Minister

Speaking to the @NEONHE summit on widening access and mobility, Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan outlines a new approach to social mobility:

Thank you, Graeme, and good morning everyone. I am so pleased to be able to join you today for this virtual event and to see so many of you attending.

So we all know the current situation presents new challenges for us all, including prospective students.

This is particularly true for those in disadvantaged groups who may not be able to rely on their schools, colleges or teachers for information, advice and guidance that is so crucial in this time of their lives.

And providers have new challenges to be able to reach and connect with young people – such as the challenge of how to make a university tour engaging and meaningful when it is online.

I’ve been impressed by the innovation some providers have shown and it is now more important than ever to share ideas and good practice.

Initiatives such as UpReach show what can be done.

They’ve recently launched a new range of Assessed Virtual Internships that have delivered opportunities for over 1000 disadvantaged students. They provide training in areas from communication skills to coding, with top performers recommended for graduate positions at leading firms such as Deloitte and McKinsey.

It shows what really can be done with technology.

We always need to remember why we are doing this – we are doing this to level the playing field by creating opportunities for those who for too long haven’t had those chances.

I do believe it is down to all of us to open up opportunities so that every person can rise to the position that their talents and hard work allows.

But today I want to send a strong message – that social mobility isn’t about getting more people into university.

For decades we have been recruiting too many young people on to courses that do nothing to improve their life chances or help with their career goals.

True social mobility is about getting people to choose the path that will lead to their desired destination and enabling them to complete that path.

True social mobility is when we put students and their needs and career ambitions first, be that in HE, FE or apprenticeships.

Whatever path taken, I want it to lead to skilled, meaningful jobs, that fulfil their ambitions and improve their life earnings, whether that’s as a teacher, an electrician, a lawyer, a plumber, a nurse or in business.

Advertisement

FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr

But don’t get me wrong - higher education should be open to all, all those who are qualified by ability and attainment.

And universities do need to do much, much more to ensure that all students - and particularly those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds - are recruited on to courses that will deliver good outcomes and that they have the confidence to apply and the information they need to make informed choices.

That’s why, I really welcome the launch of UCAS’ Clearing+ this year, so that those applicants in clearing will be sent a personalised set of options and courses they could take with the grades they have achieved.

This is especially needed given the pandemic has led to less face time with teachers and advisors and will particularly benefit those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those who, like me, are the first in their family to go to university.

It will make it easier for every applicant with the right grades to obtain the right place for them so that every young person can truly achieve their potential.

In order to tackle the gaps in achievement and higher education progression between groups of learners, and ensure they don’t widen because of the impact of COVID-19, new, innovative forms of collaboration at the national level will be essential.

Uni4me, led by NEON, is a prime example of this kind of collaboration

Uni4me is a new, online hub bringing together over 50 HE providers and uni-connect consortia to offer support including virtual online and blended learning courses, online tuition and support in core GCSE and A Level subjects and plus Live events involving leading academics, students and specialist HE advisors.

So I am delighted that today I have been asked to officially ‘launch’ uni4me which goes live today. I am sure that it will make a significant contribution.

Now, turning back, to the wider point of social mobility and higher education in general – I do believe that we need to think again.

The 2004 access regime has let down too many young people. Since 2004, there has been too much focus on getting students through the door, and not enough focus on how many drop out, or how many go on to graduate jobs.

Too many have been misled by the expansion of popular sounding courses with no real demand from the labour market.

Quite frankly, our young people have been taken advantage of – particularly those without a family history of going to university. Instead some have been left with the debt of an investment that didn’t pay off in any sense.

And too many universities have felt pressured to dumb down – either when admitting students, or in the standards of their courses. We have seen this with grade inflation and it has to stop.

We need to end the system of arbitrary targets that are not focused on the individual student’s needs and goals.And let’s be clear – we help disadvantaged students by driving up standards, not by levelling down.

In the school system we’re fortunate enough to have visionary leaders such as Rachel de Souza, and they reject low expectations. What they and their schools have achieved for some of the most disadvantaged children in the UK is outstanding, delivering phenomenal results and getting them into some of the best universities in the country, into courses that are right for them.

They are uncompromising on standards and expect the best from every child.

But the onus must also be on universities to go further too, not just admitting disadvantaged students with good grades, but focusing even more on helping them to achieve and complete courses. And going the extra mile to raise standards and aspirations in schools.

One of the most successful initiatives in this area has been specialist maths schools – which are sponsored by and attached to universities. They provide high quality, inspirational teaching, and help ease the transition between A level and university maths.

In fact, in 2019 King’s Maths School was top in the country for A Level attainment, and that includes independent schools. 100% of students achieved an A or A* in A Level Maths and our commitment is to have a 16-19 maths school in every single region. And so I am delighted that so many universities are already on board with this programme.

Alongside the maths schools established by King’s College London and the University of Exeter,Cambridge, Durham, Lancaster, and Surrey universities all have schools in development, and the University of Liverpool Maths School will open this September. There is much to learn from the high quality and long-term involvement that universities have had with these maths schools, and of course, it’s not just maths.

Whether its science, languages, engineering or the humanities, universities should be doing all they can to raise attainment for the less fortunate and work with schools.

That can be sponsoring schools, supporting a robust curriculum or running summer camps, universities have the potential here to make a tremendous difference in opening up opportunities.

So, I want your access budgets not to be spent on marketing but on raising standards, providing the role models, the information, encouraging aspiration and highlighting the high quality opportunities available.

To conclude this Government was elected on a mandate to level up Britain, to deliver greater opportunities to every person and every community in the UK.

Universities must play a vital role in helping to achieve this mission and helping to achieve the transformation of lives.

So, today I’m calling for change, to start a new era on access and participation. One that’s based on raising standards, not on dumbing down; on putting prospective students and their ambitions and their needs first; on results and impact, not on box ticking and marketing; and on delivering graduates into jobs that really will transform their lives.

Michelle Donelan, Universities Minister

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE News becomes global media partner with Global Apprenticeship Network
FE Voices
@FENews becomes global media partner with @GAN4Skills FE News partners
Webinars to learn more about updated digital apprenticeships
FE Voices
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education would like t
Sector Response - ESFA reduction in subcontracted activity and crackdown on brokers
FE Voices
@ESFAgov - new subcontracting standard to tackle poor oversight and fr
The future of education is getting personal: How to engage with Generation Z
FE Voices
Rethinking the use of digital technology and succeeding in delivering
Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Government to protect UK research jobs with £280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow
FE Voices
Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be
Conducting end-point assessment remotely – what’s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent
‘Build build build’: Prime Minister announces New Deal for Britain and Opportunity Guarantee
FE Voices
Today (30 Jun) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson announced a “New Dea

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

CONEL
CONEL has a new avatar. 11 minutes ago
CONEL
CONEL
CONEL has a new avatar. 13 minutes ago
CONEL
Penguin PR
Penguin PR has published a new article: School Toolkit Offers Regional Insight for Parents and Students 1 hour 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4718)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page