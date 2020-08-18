 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

U Turn on Vocational Technical Qualification results – what is happening with BTEC’s this year?

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin O'Meara

There has been a lot of coverage on the U-Turn from Ofqual and Gavin Williamson on the A-Level, AS and GCSE grades. We mentioned Vocational Technical Qualifications in our sector response article. Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News had a chance to ask Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education, some questions to clarify the plans on Vocational-Technical Qualifications such as BTEC’s, so we thought it would be helpful to have a stand-alone article for this topic alone. 

In a media briefing last night (17th August 2020), Gavin O'Meara, CEO, FE News asked Gavin Williamson:

"Do awarding bodies have enough time for a turnaround on this?

"Obviously we've got GCSEs coming up plus with what has happened last week, are we giving everyone enough time to be able to have a turnaround on these changes, for learners to receive the right details?

Gavin Williamson replied:

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the awarding organisations who have put in so much work into this, and we will work with them to continue to support them in terms of the awarding of grades, whether that's vocational technical qualifications, or whether that's GCSEs, A Levels, and AS Levels as well. We believe that by working with them, we're able to deliver.

Gavin O'Meara also asked:

"250,000 people last week, on Thursday, received their BTEC results, so are you also going to be incorporating BTECs in the results U-turn as well, is it that you need to be working with Pearson on that?

Gavin Williamson replied:

"We're working with Pearson on that, we very much want to include them on that, we want to ensure that there's the maximum amounts of fairness for youngsters right across the board. There's quite a bit of difference because there's very little disparity in terms of the assessment of grades for those who took BTECs and other vocational technical qualifications. There's been a lot less disparity, but we want to see parity right across the board in terms of how this is approached, and that's what we're working with Pearson's on, in order to ensure that that's the case.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said

‘This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams.

‘We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

Advertisement

Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco
FE Voices
The #ALevelResults fiasco has affected students from all institutions
6 Ways to Demonstrate Skills and Behaviours in End Point Assessment
FE Voices
The purpose of end point assessment is to judge how apprentices applie
U-Turn on how GCSE, AS, A- Level and BTEC grades will be awarded this summer.
FE Voices
Chair of @Ofqual announces U-Turn on how #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades

‘We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results.

‘I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve."

Sector Response to Vocational Technical Qualifications results in 2020

Tom Bewick FAB 100x100Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies said:

"The announcement today on A-Levels and GCSEs brings clarity and certainty for a generation of students, who through no fault of their own, had their hopes dashed earlier this year by not being able to sit exams. The FAB board called last week for maximum flexibility, as well as encouraged the universities and employers to look beyond just the grades of students. We are pleased that Gavin Williamson has said the cap on HE student numbers will be lifted and that he has formally thanked the hard work of awarding body staff. 

"It is really important to remember that there are thousands of outstanding vocational and technical students who have also picked up their results recently. On the whole, these calculated or adapted results have been received without controversy or complaint. And where there are some CAG related issues (e.g. BTECs), these will be resolved by the relevant awarding organisations, working with Ofqual, very quickly. Finally, I would like to say that it is important on days like today we do not dwell too much on the negatives of what has happened. Over the last 5 months a tremendous amount of positive work and collaboration across the whole education sector has been achieved. Working in a national emergency is always a massive challenge; and future generations will judge us by the character of our resolve in rising to the challenge and doing the best by learners both now and in the future.” 

A Pearson spokesperson said:

“BTECs are structured very differently to A levels, and so the approach to awarding is also different. BTECs were not subject to the same statistical moderation process as A levels.

“BTECs comprise modular units that students complete and are assessed at regular stages during their course of study, so prior to March 2020, students had already banked graded units for their qualification. As we do every year, this year we asked centres to submit all the grades for the internal assessment units that had been completed as well as any grades for units still to be completed. These were accepted with very little change following quality assurance checks. They then formed part of the evidence, alongside previously completed assessment unit grades, to award grades for the externally assessed units and the final overall qualification grade. 

“For the very small number of grades that were adjusted, we will be reviewing them on a case by case basis with centres following the same principles as those announced today.

“This is why we have seen very stable outcomes for BTEC and other vocational qualifications. As in every year, students unhappy with their final grade can appeal. 

"It has been an incredibly difficult time for students, teachers and colleges. Our priority this summer has always been to ensure students are able to progress to the next stage in their lives – whether education or employment.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top 5 tips for making the transition from FE to HE
FE Voices
#ALevelResults day is widely covered by the mainstream media. However,
Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Equity, access and inclusion in a time of tests, damned tests and statistics.
FE Voices
Inequality is a killer. Literally. It’s widely recognised and known
Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco
FE Voices
The #ALevelResults fiasco has affected students from all institutions
6 Ways to Demonstrate Skills and Behaviours in End Point Assessment
FE Voices
The purpose of end point assessment is to judge how apprentices applie
U-Turn on how GCSE, AS, A- Level and BTEC grades will be awarded this summer.
FE Voices
Chair of @Ofqual announces U-Turn on how #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades
Nearly 40% of A-Level results downgraded - Sector Response
FE Voices
Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being re
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
£8 million Wellbeing for Education Return programme fund launched to improve wellbeing and mental health support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson @VickyFord and @NadineDorries launch Wellbeing for Ed
We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back
Reflections on education in a post-COVID world - Bricks and clicks are equally important
FE Voices
What do we know now that we didn’t know then?With a few weeks breath
#BackToSchoolSafely campaign to reassure students that schools and colleges are ready for their return - Sector Response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson launches campaign to get children #BackToSchoolSafely

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Latham
Sally Latham commented on Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco 11 hours 52 minutes ago

This article is clearly all about the students.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4843)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page