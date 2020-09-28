 
OFSTED TO INSPECT LEVEL 6 AND 7 APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROVISION FROM 1 APRIL 2021

Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education

We have announced that the Government has accepted the Augar Review’s recommendation that Ofsted become the single body responsible for the inspection of the quality of apprenticeship training provision at all levels. See below a supportive statement from the Education Secretary.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“It is vital every apprentice receives high-quality training that helps them to get ahead and meets the needs of their employer.

“Apprenticeships, including higher and degree-level apprenticeships, drive productivity and support social mobility. They will play a crucial role in growing and rebuilding our economy post coronavirus.

“We have accepted the Augar Review’s recommendation that Ofsted become the single body responsible for the inspection of apprenticeship training provision at all levels to ensure consistency, regardless of the provider or the level of the apprenticeship.”

From 1st April 2021, Ofsted will assume responsibility for inspecting level 6 and 7 apprenticeships, in addition to its existing responsibilities for the inspection of apprenticeship training provision at levels 2 to 5.

As you are aware, it is a priority for the Department to ensure that quality is embedded at the heart of apprenticeships. This has been a key focus of our reforms, driving up the quality of apprenticeships in order to ensure that they better meet the skills needs of employers.

It is essential that we maintain momentum so that every apprenticeship provides the high-quality work-based training necessary to meet the needs of employers and support individuals to progress in their careers. This is more important than ever it we are to maximise the potential of apprenticeships, including higher and degree level apprenticeships, in supporting economic recovery from COVID-19.

I am clear that every apprentice and employer deserves a quality experience from their apprenticeship training provider. It is therefore vital that there is a consistent approach to quality assurance across apprenticeships.

To enable this, following careful consideration the Department has decided to accept the Augar Review’s recommendation that Ofsted become the single body for the inspection of apprenticeship training at all levels.

This change will ensure consistency and parity in quality standards across apprenticeships, so that employers and apprentices can have confidence that apprenticeship training is subject to a consistent and rigorous approach to quality assurance, regardless of provider type or the level of the apprenticeship.

Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP, Secretary of State for Education

