 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COVID-19 has taught us the power of collaboration – let’s use it to address apprenticeship funding

Details
Hits: 47

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Annette Allmark, Head of Apprenticeships at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Along with other #apprenticeship stakeholders, @BCS has responded to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (@IfATEched) second Apprenticeship Funding Band consultation which has just concluded.

We took the opportunity to make two main asks:

  1. Firstly, while officially out of scope for the consultation, for the government’s Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to hold joint discussions with IfATE, employers, apprenticeship training providers and end-point assessment organisations, to take a much more holistic approach to the funding band review and address the challenges of ineligible costs head-on.
  2. Secondly, to consider the risk of insufficient investment into apprenticeship training and assessment, especially at this point in time when we are faced with a national economic crisis. To put the supply chain at risk, and potentially hamper the quality of apprenticeships, will defeat all that we have set out to achieve to raise the quality and profile of apprenticeships since they were reformed.

Address the challenges of ineligible costs head-on

Our first request is based on repeated conversations with training organisations that are responsible for delivering a large extent of digital apprenticeship standards.

Most recently conversations have focussed on three serious concerns:

  1. The exclusion of operating overheads within the apprenticeship funding calculation.
  2. The fact that the independent research conducted by IFF to inform the funding review found that 22% of a providers' delivery costs are currently ineligible for ESFA funding.
  3. The extent to which remaining costs should be covered by a 9% margin.

The Association of Education and Learning Provider’s response to the funding consultation paints a similar picture and therefore digital providers are not alone with these concerns.

We have experienced, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some powerful and stimulating collaborations. A truly positive step forward would be to use the same approach right now in relation to funding.

We need to get to the core of this long-discussed issue and be brave enough to address the elephant in the room. Maybe this is too simplistic as otherwise it would have already been done – but then again maybe it is worth a try.

The risk of insufficient investment into apprenticeship training and assessment

This takes us to the second ask, and why it is important to BCS.

As a professional body, operating to a Royal Charter we work to make IT good for all of society. Our decision to operate as an apprenticeship end-point assessment organisation enabled us to support our mission and the development of IT and digital professionals through robust, quality-based assessment, undertaken by occupationally quality assured independent assessors. We have a commitment to maintaining the quality of skills attainment not only for our 60,000 community of professional members and those that are entering the profession but for the public at large.

We have seen how the digitalisation of public life during the COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented opportunity to drive a more comprehensive digital agenda encompassing access, literacy, skills, and safety. Digital technology applied to research, development and innovation is central to the short, medium, and longer-term success of the government's efforts to drive economic recovery and growth.

According to an Institute for Fiscal Studies report looking at the impact of the pandemic, 70% of businesses have increased or maintained digital transformation spend amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 52% of companies stating they will increase their spending on digital transformation.

The survey places construction as the most willing to increase digital transformation spend, with 75% of respondents in this sector saying they have plans to invest this year. Information technology (58%) and manufacturing (55%) companies closely follow. On the other end of the spectrum, the study found more caution in the energy and utilities at 37%, trailed by retail at 35%.

Majority of young workers have been furloughed, but biggest rise in unemployment among older workers
FE Voices
The Demographics of #Furlough and Claimant Counts: Shedding Light on t
JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme
FE Voices
Nation's job hunt #JETS off Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are s
Cobra-style Action Needed To Save â€˜lost Generationâ€™ Of Young People
FE Voices
Todayâ€™s young people face becoming a â€œlost generationâ€ unless th

Digital transformation presents several challenges across sectors, much of which pivot around ensuring equality of access and opportunity to acquire digital skills and training: both for those delivering and consuming services in increasingly digital ways.

There is a need to invest in a bold digital skills agenda with apprenticeships at the heart of it, and to ensure there is a reliable and robust funding mechanism in place that will suitably support the infrastructure designed to deliver it.

Annette Allmark, Head of Apprenticeships at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

You may also be interested in these articles:

Majority of young workers have been furloughed, but biggest rise in unemployment among older workers
FE Voices
The Demographics of #Furlough and Claimant Counts: Shedding Light on t
The Fourth Industrial Revolution must be underpinned by the Fourth Educational Revolution
FE Voices
On Monday 20th August Andy Haldane talked of a ‘hollowing out’ of
JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme
FE Voices
Nation's job hunt #JETS off Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are s
PM’s plans for skills “the right first step” but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson outlines new measures to help more people get the ski
Bigger Better Bolder - What should the Future of FE look like?
FE Voices
At @ukEdge we have been keen to keep the discussion going on how we ca
Colleges need investment and support, but with the right backing we are ready to deliver on the Prime Minister’s skills speech
FE Voices
@WCollegeGroup CEO welcomes @BorisJohnson's Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Gillian Keegan pledges to eliminate racism and to address racial inequalities in FE
FE Voices
#BlackHistoryMonth - Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the De
Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UK’s further education sector
FE Voices
@CoventryCollege preparing for acceleration of high student demand fro
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that
Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and Migration Advisory Committee
FE Voices
Responding to the Prime Minister’s "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" speec
Cobra-style Action Needed To Save ‘lost Generation’ Of Young People
FE Voices
Today’s young people face becoming a “lost generation” unless th

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Education Updates
Education Updates has published a new article: Challenging job market is driving a surge in Masters Degree applications 1 hour 9 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 10 minutes ago

Gillian speaking on the PM's Conference Speech and NHS Track and Trace

Gillian speaking on the PM's Conference Speech...

Credit: Sky News.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 11 minutes ago

New sixth form for leading North Wales care education business: AN INDEPENDENT care and education business plans fo… https://t.co/ixHwT40YD0
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4989)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page