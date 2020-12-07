 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice

@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britain’s poorest, exacerbated by Covid-19 lockdowns 

A shocking 37 per cent of low-income Brits are worried about losing their job in the near future, according to a new survey.

In the wake of lockdowns and other measures taken to control the coronavirus pandemic, a poll commissioned by the Centre for Social Justice and conducted by Survation suggests the UK’s most vulnerable are in severe financial trouble.

Along with concerns over job prospects, 37 per cent have also struggled to pay for everyday food, over half of whom (20 per cent of the total) persistently struggle to do so.

Thirty-four per cent have been unable to pay a household bill since the beginning of the pandemic, and 26 per cent have less than £350 saved in case of an emergency, vindicating concerns that inequality will grow during the pandemic.

Just under half (47 per cent) report negative effects on their mental health from the harsh lockdowns of 2020.

This year has also seen a worrying rise in the number of Brits experiencing poverty, with one in six (16 per cent) fearing eviction from their home in the near future and possible homelessness.

In what has proved an already challenging year for the Prime Minister, support is low among the poor for the Conservative Party compared with that for the Labour Party, with only 29 per cent believing the Tories care about low earners and 53 per cent thinking the same of Labour.

A shocking 51 per cent, however, believe ‘that no political party really cares about helping people like me’, indicating widespread disaffection with the political system among Britain’s most vulnerable. Concern over their living conditions is heightened by the devastating effects of isolation and lockdown since March.

The online poll, conducted by Survation, surveyed 1,003 people with household incomes below £16,999.

“More than one in three of those on low incomes are afraid of losing their job in the near future, presumably because of the virus crisis, and nearly as many have been unable to pay a bill, one in five are going hungry and one in six fear being made homeless. Around half are suffering mental health effects.

“This cannot be accepted in twenty-first century Britain. We have more than enough resources, initiative and brainpower to go around and ensure those falling behind are cared for.

“It is an indictment on our current political discourse that a majority of Britain’s poorest do not believe either party will help them. The CSJ’s poll serves as a mandate from the most vulnerable to the most powerful to help them now, or risk undermining the core values the UK stands for, especially concern for the weakest.”

Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
Exams and assessments in the months ahead
FE Voices
How @Ofqual will set standards for exams and assessments to be fair to
Reasonable adjustments: positive conversations show that awareness and support for learners with various needs is growing
FE Voices
Scrolling through FE News, you may have come across our adverts for Th

Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice

You may also be interested in these articles:

'Exceptional measures' to boost fairness and support students ahead of 2021 summer’s exams and assessments - Sector Response
FE Voices
Students sitting exams and other assessments next year will benefit fr
Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
Exams and assessments in the months ahead
FE Voices
How @Ofqual will set standards for exams and assessments to be fair to
Reasonable adjustments: positive conversations show that awareness and support for learners with various needs is growing
FE Voices
Scrolling through FE News, you may have come across our adverts for Th
‘Build the Future’ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
FE Voices
#BuildTheFuture is the theme for #NAW2021 the 14th annual National App
Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Is it time to rethink how we measure graduate career success?
FE Voices
As UK Higher Education professionals know, salary is often a prominent
FE Voices
We are all reeling from the impact of the pandemic, but single parents
Radical re-working needed for the high needs further education system
FE Voices
The high needs system for further education is not working and require
It's Important to Remember
FE Voices
These really are unprecedented times, says @AndyLMilton. Nowhere will
Students to be offered testing for Covid when they return to university after festive period
FE Voices
Universities asked to stagger returns over five weeks to ensure safety

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page