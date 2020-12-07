 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Graduate Coach Partners With Keep Britain Working

Details
Hits: 78
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Graduate Coach is proud to announce our partnership with Keep Britain Working. Together, we hope to achieve our goal of keeping Britain working by helping people find jobs in these tough economic conditions.

Who are we?

Graduate Coach is the UK's leading graduate career and interview coaching company. We have a proven track record of helping over 5,000 graduates land roles within organisations such as Google, Coca-Cola, J.P.Morgan and many more.

In addition to providing one-to-one career coaching, interview prep, online courses and workshops, our main reason behind our success is that we tailor our programme to each individual. This is to ensure that they get the graduate job that is right for them rather than the first one that becomes available.

What is Keep Britain Working?

Keep Britain Working is a campaign that helps to protect jobs and assist individuals that are looking for work in these challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Initially Keep Britain Working’s main focus was on preserving jobs but now as the economy is showing slight signs of a recovery, there is a greater emphasis on helping individuals that are looking for work.

Keep Britain Working was co-founded by James Reed, Chairman & CEO of the recruitment company, REED. The movement currently has support from big names such as Lord Alan Sugar, Steven Brine MP and Luke Johnson to name just a few.

James Reed100x100When asked about the Keep Britain Working campaign, James Reed had this to say:

“The Keep Britain Working campaign was launched in April 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the objective to preserve jobs and protect livelihoods.

"Young people and recent graduates have been particularly impacted by the recent changes to the labour market so we’re glad to have Graduate Coach on board as a partner and look forward to working together as part of a collaborative approach to help support graduates in their journey into employment.”

Our Partnership

Throughout our partnership, we will work closely with Keep Britain Working to ensure that our common goal is met. Some of the actions we have taken in order to achieve this is sharing our online course called How To Get A Graduate Job with them, writing employability blog posts and soon we hope to be hosting webinars.

When asked about our partnership, Chris Davies (Graduate Coach’s head coach & founder) had this to say:

“We are really pleased that KBW approached us to become one of their partners. The work that they are doing is really worthwhile.” 

Exams and assessments in the months ahead
FE Voices
How @Ofqual will set standards for exams and assessments to be fair to
Reasonable adjustments: positive conversations show that awareness and support for learners with various needs is growing
FE Voices
Scrolling through FE News, you may have come across our adverts for Th
Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research
FE Voices
@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britainâ€™s poorest,

Written by Jack Sheehan 

You may also be interested in these articles:

'Exceptional measures' to boost fairness and support students ahead of 2021 summer’s exams and assessments - Sector Response
FE Voices
Students sitting exams and other assessments next year will benefit fr
Planned new model for making funding band recommendations for apprenticeships
FE Voices
@IFATEched Funding consultation update published I would like to start
Exams and assessments in the months ahead
FE Voices
How @Ofqual will set standards for exams and assessments to be fair to
Reasonable adjustments: positive conversations show that awareness and support for learners with various needs is growing
FE Voices
Scrolling through FE News, you may have come across our adverts for Th
‘Build the Future’ announced as theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
FE Voices
#BuildTheFuture is the theme for #NAW2021 the 14th annual National App
Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Is it time to rethink how we measure graduate career success?
FE Voices
As UK Higher Education professionals know, salary is often a prominent
FE Voices
We are all reeling from the impact of the pandemic, but single parents
Over a third of people on low incomes fear losing their job, warns new research
FE Voices
@CSJthinktank reveals severe financial stress on Britain’s poorest,
Radical re-working needed for the high needs further education system
FE Voices
The high needs system for further education is not working and require
Students to be offered testing for Covid when they return to university after festive period
FE Voices
Universities asked to stagger returns over five weeks to ensure safety

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page