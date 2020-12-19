 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The changing face of education

Details
Hits: 486
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The world has changed significantly in 2020, and this has had a profound impact on us all – whether in the workplace, education or our social lives. Dominic Gill, managing director of Intequal, looks at how these experiences will change apprenticeships and further education in 2021.

For the business and education world, 2020 could be one of the most transformational years on record. In fact, it may turn out to be one which will provide us with fundamental and valuable knowledge about the ways in which we learn, work and collaborate with others.

Make no mistake, many of the changes we’ve witnessed over the last 12 months will not be temporary. A quarter of all workers are currently working from home exclusively and numerous employee surveys have suggested an appetite for ongoing remote working in the long term.

I’ve spoken frequently over the last 12 months about the importance of digital transformation. This is clearly happening in the workplace, and at far greater speed than we could have ever possibly imagined, especially in relation to skills and changing occupations.

Here I want to think in a little more detail about what this means for vocational learning and apprenticeships in particular – and in turn what we can expect from 2021.

Digital skills

No matter what ambitions apprentices may have, there is likely to be an expectation that they can adapt and thrive in a digital world. We were already seeing digital transformation occurring in the workplace, but the pandemic has only increased the speed at which this is happening.

The digital revolution is continuing at pace with the growth of artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G and cloud data to name just a few. As a minimum, businesses are going to expect any entry-level recruits to adapt and thrive within this environment – so there is a pressure on us, as training providers, to work closely with businesses to ensure that together we are equipping new talent to thrive in this ever-changing environment.

These skills are even more important when considering how the workplace changed. Communicating on a daily basis through digital tools is becoming as common as meeting face to face. So, ensuring workers, especially those new to an occupation or business, have the right skills to properly utilise these communication and productivity technologies is crucial.

A focus on learning styles

Staggered rollout of Covid testing for colleges and schools from January - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has today [Thursday 17 December] confirmed that all sec
Top 10 questions answered about rapid coronavirus testing in schools and colleges
FE Voices
On Tuesday 15 December, @EducationGovUK announced that teachers and pu
Parenta wraps its arms around the early years industry
FE Voices
Way back in April, as the country went into a â€˜national lockdownâ€™,

Digital technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent in the workplace and it is increasingly important that we harness them within a learning environment. This is key when delivering early in career programmes such as apprenticeships that should be future proofed beyond just immediate needs, and is particularly important when preparing a learner for a career in an occupation that is at the forefront of this change.

Technology can be used to individualise programmes to ensure they are most appropriate to specific occupations, sectors and learning styles but this needs to be balanced by appropriateness to specific circumstances. A ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach will not work.

It’s important to remember that young people especially are emerging from a ‘digitally native’ generation. This tends to mean that they learn through short bursts of interactive methods, but they are also very likely to find it easy to adapt to using the latest collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Adobe Connect. In fact, these tools have been found to promote wider group interactivity and collaborative sessions which allow for brainstorms around real business issues.

However, we must remember that apprenticeships and vocational training are not limited to those emerging from school. For those older learners looking for a career change or needing to retrain to stay relevant, we must consider how best to adapt our teaching styles to ensure this approach feels accessible from the outset. One thing that has certainly been reaffirmed this year is that it is not good enough to simply convert existing materials so that they can be accessed online. Rather, it’s important to be pragmatic and realistic. Think about how the teaching methodologies and approaches being utilised can best be conveyed and delivered within the online infrastructure available to the training provider.

The best blended learning is about good teaching, not just the latest technology.

Return on investment

Quite rightly, return on investment is an important consideration for any business and this is often one of the core reasons highlighted by employers for choosing to take on an apprentice. Apprenticeships ensure that employees commencing a new occupation rapidly gain skills and competencies aligned to business goals, while also supporting their own chosen career pathway. 

The challenging economic climate caused by Covid and the adjustments needed because of Brexit make return on investment an even bigger concern for employers. Any training or talent acquisition solution needs to align with these goals: how will a programme or course deliver the right skills at the right time? Therefore, thinking of how and when training is delivered to help facilitate economic growth is a challenge providers must rise to. However, this year of disruption has offered glimpses of how we can.

The last 12 months have seen a rise in the adoption of remote and blended delivery models. Done correctly, remote learning can increase apprentice productivity. Intequal’s remote model has allowed apprentices to study in a morning session and discuss/apply knowledge in the workplace on a real-life application in the afternoon. This has accelerated the application of their learning for a speedier return on investment for employers.

It is important to remember that what works for one sector may not be appropriate for another. Companies must be pragmatic and realistic – they should examine what digital does best as opposed to physical teaching and produce solutions according to the needs of the occupation and sector in which they operate.

However, where a virtual or blended approach has been proven to work because of the disruption caused by Covid, let’s ensure these methods are allowed to continue. Where government has introduced flexibilities to apprenticeships that have enabled this change, they need to be maintained as alternative options that better reflect the changed workplace that now exists.

Equal opportunities

There has undoubtedly been a big focus on equality throughout 2020. As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure that people from a wide range of backgrounds have the opportunity to excel and succeed in whatever it is they aspire to do. Digital apprenticeships have the potential to be effective at creating opportunities for people from a whole range of diverse backgrounds to enter one of the most dynamic industry sectors.

Traditionally dominated by white male professionals, this diversity is vital for the IT sector. However, Digital still lags far behind others. 2021 is an opportunity for employers and providers to work together with government to change recruitment practices into the sector. For example, think about the language we use to advertise jobs; the interview processes we follow; and the working environments into which new people will be entering: are these truly likely to attract a more gender or ethnically diverse IT workforce?

The world of work is changing rapidly, and this has only accelerated due to the pandemic. Yet rather than driving fear into us, this should be seen as an opportunity to reset existing practices and make our solutions more relevant.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staggered rollout of Covid testing for colleges and schools from January - Sector Response
FE Voices
The government has today [Thursday 17 December] confirmed that all sec
Top 10 questions answered about rapid coronavirus testing in schools and colleges
FE Voices
On Tuesday 15 December, @EducationGovUK announced that teachers and pu
The Growth in Demand for Remote Workers in 2020
FE Voices
In our last Shedding Light on the Labour Market of 2020, we're going t
Accelerating Digital Transformation to Reimagine Education
FE Voices
When COVID-19 struck and we moved into a pandemic, the lack of digital
‘Fight For Fairness’ speech sets out government’s new approach to equality
FE Voices
The Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss (@TrussLiz), today (T
The Future of Education Technology
FE Voices
A look at 2020 and beyond.Education Technology also known as Edtech ha
Colleges to receive rapid coronavirus testing from January for staff and students - Sector Response
FE Voices
Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and college
Strategies for Students with Dyslexia/ADHD to Improve Writing Skills
FE Voices
The world of science continues to advance its understanding of how dys
Parenta wraps its arms around the early years industry
FE Voices
Way back in April, as the country went into a ‘national lockdown’,
The Institute Publishes First External Quality Assurance Annual Report
FE Voices
@IFAteched publishes First External Quality Assurance annual report hi
Employability in the ‘new world’
FE Voices
Recap - Not many years ago, UK employability professionals led the wor
MPs call for adult skills revolution to foster new culture of life-long learning
FE Voices
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) has this evening (18 Dec) publish

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5186)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page