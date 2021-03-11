 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Social Mobility Barometer: "The public is right to be concerned about growing inequalities between different social classes"

Details
Hits: 504
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Steven Cooper, interim Co-Chair of the Social Mobility Commission

Most people believe social inequality has increased due to the pandemic, reveals a new @SMCommission poll  

The public says the biggest impact of COVID-19 is the effect on mental health Nearly six in ten people believe the pandemic has increased the gulf between social classes, according to a new poll from the Social Mobility Commission.

The Social Mobility Barometer, 2021, unveils deep concern that social division in Britain has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Four in five adults (79%) now believe there is a large gap between different social classes and over half the public (56%) think the pandemic has increased social inequality.

A third (33%) say that inequality has increased by a lot, and 23% by a little, according to the survey of 4,693 adults in the UK, carried out by YouGov.

The findings coincide with growing evidence that those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds are being most affected by the pandemic. Young people from the poorest backgrounds are losing their jobs, while families are trapped in cramped housing, sometimes unable to afford basic necessities. Children from disadvantaged families, often without digital access, are falling behind at school.

Our annual Barometer also shows significant public concern about mental health. 55% of UK adults think the pandemic has had the most impact on mental health, while 44% say difficulties caused by a lack of social contact. 26% believe employment opportunities have been most affected with 22% citing access to education.

When asked, however, what the government’s key priorities should be in any pandemic recovery plan, the largest number of respondents said employment opportunities (47%) followed by addressing mental health issues (46%) and improving access to education (33%).

In general, two-thirds (64%) of the public believe those who are ‘just about managing’ are not getting enough support from the government. Similarly, more than half (52%) the public think those who are the least well off are not getting enough government support.

Steven Cooper, interim Co-Chair of the Social Mobility Commission, says:

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on jobs, training and mental health, particularly among the most disadvantaged groups. This poll dramatically underlines public concern about growing social
inequality. Government, employers and educators should listen and act. The most disadvantaged – at home, school or work – should now be put centre stage in any recovery plan.”

Regional differences are also laid bare. Overall 74% of people think there are large differences in opportunities across Britain. Within England there is still a stark north/south divide in terms of how people feel about their prospects. Only 31% of people in the north-east believe opportunities to progress in their area are ‘good’, compared to 74% in London.

New five year plan focuses on inclusive apprenticeships for Wales
FE Voices
Apprenticeship providers across Wales have produced a five-year bluepr
How Employer Demand Has Changed Across the UKâ€™s Regions Over the Last Year
FE Voices
In this piece, @EMSI_UK take a look at how employer demand for occupat
Weathering the storm: How can university careers centres help students get into employment?
FE Voices
Itâ€™s a tough time to be young. The legacy of COVID-19 is likely to b

Russell Hobby 100x100Russell Hobby, CEO of Teach First, said:

“Even before the pandemic, opportunities in this country were unfairly distributed. But over the last year, these inequalities have been exacerbated. This barometer lays bare the public’s deep concern with this fact. 

“We must listen, or risk denying bright and ambitious young people the chance to realise their dreams. That’s why education and employment opportunities for young people, particularly those from poorer communities, need to be a priority in our national recovery. If our country is to rebuild successfully, we must break down the barriers to social mobility and ensure every child has the same chance to thrive.”

Lee Elliot Major 100x100

Commenting on the Social Mobility Commission’s Social Mobility Barometer 2021, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

"The public is right to be concerned about growing inequalities between different social classes following the pandemic.

"Our research estimates a significant decline in social mobility prospects for younger generations who face losses in both education and employment.

"We need a New Deal type programme of radical policies guaranteeing jobs and training, and targeting investment into education for the children that need it the most."

Other key findings include:

  • Only a third (35%) of adults across the UK believe everyone has a fair chance to go as far as their hard work will take them. Only one in four (25%) people from black and ethnic minority groups believe we live in a fair society.
  • On average 39% of the public think it is getting harder for people from less advantaged families to move up in British society (28% think it is the same as it was and 23% think it is getting easier). 42% of those aged 25 to 49 think it is getting harder.
  • Nearly half the public (48%) consider themselves to be working class, and 36% middle class. Those aged 50-64 are most likely to think of themselves as working class (54%).
  • People tend to think they are better off than their parents in terms of education (64%), financial situation (49%), standard of living (48%) and housing (37%). But they believe they are worse off in terms of job security with 33% saying they have experienced less job security than their parents.
  • People say that central (53%) and local (42%) government should be doing more to improve social mobility and provide opportunities for everyone.
  • An increasing number of people think that employers should have to take action to improve social mobility – 42% in 2021 compared with 31% in 2019. Ethnic minorities are more likely than average to say that employers should act (58%).
  • Generation X (born in the 1960s and 1970s) is seen to have enjoyed the best financial situation (25%) and access to good housing (33%). Generation Z (born since 2000) is thought to have the least job security.

The poll comes just before the Social Mobility Commission moves to the Cabinet Office. This arm’s length body hopes to use its new location to inform the government’s levelling up agenda to create a more equal society, particularly in the regions. This year the Commission is planning to work with central government, local leaders and metro mayors to share best practice and encourage more targeted action in the “coldest spots” across England.

Methodology: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 4,693 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 27th January - 1st February 2021. The survey was carried out online. There were 240 BME respondents. The sample size was too small to allow analysis of individual ethnic groups. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to ensure your college has the Covid-19 Testing Management and recording it needs
FE Voices
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease and in-person learning starts a
New five year plan focuses on inclusive apprenticeships for Wales
FE Voices
Apprenticeship providers across Wales have produced a five-year bluepr
How Employer Demand Has Changed Across the UK’s Regions Over the Last Year
FE Voices
In this piece, @EMSI_UK take a look at how employer demand for occupat
Tackling the Mental Health Crisis through Adult Learning
FE Voices
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Adult Learners The WEA is a nationa
Weathering the storm: How can university careers centres help students get into employment?
FE Voices
It’s a tough time to be young. The legacy of COVID-19 is likely to b
Invest in women’s development this International Women’s Day
FE Voices
#ChooseToChallenge - #InternationalWomensDay enables us to celebrate w
Preventing a Mental Health Crisis through ‘More Jobs’ and ‘Better Quality Jobs’
FE Voices
A Health Crisis, a Jobs Crisis... a Mental Health Crisis? What a diffe
Organising to Reduce Workplace Stress
FE Voices
Workplace Stress If you have an interest in mental health and the wor
The Chancellor’s Budget should have been more than the sum of its ports
FE Voices
With young people most likely to be furloughed or made redundant since
Six ways your organisation can support 'trans' employees
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @irwinmitchell explains how your organisation can supp
Women in Construction: A Spotlight on Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes
FE Voices
Often stereotyped as an all-male industry, getting ahead in the constr
The Budget’s promise for FE funding is welcomed, but more understanding of our sector is needed
FE Voices
Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal at @leedscit

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Maximising Opportunities for LLDD/SEND Learners - in partnership with the ETF’s Centres for Excellence in SEND 37 minutes ago
Molly Downes
Molly Downes added a new event 10 hours

Nesta: The Changing World of Work

More than six million people in the UK are currently employed in occupations that are likely to change radically or disappear entirely by 2030. Even...

Jo Foster
Jo Foster has published a new article: Leading sustainability summer university for the built environment launched for 2021 15 hours 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5477)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page