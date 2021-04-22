 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Don’t Let the AEB 90% Funding Threshold Catch You 0ut!

Details
Hits: 2037

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Malcolm Cooper, MD, MCA Cooper Associates

The recent announcement that the Adult Funding Threshold was being returned to its pre-Covid level of 90% has given rise to much publicity and has attracted a fair amount of justifiable criticism from many colleges in the FE Sector. This was the threshold we knew in normal times.

Could anyone claim that the times we are currently in are once again “normal”? I think not!

Ah well, Covid has been expensive for the Government and has to be paid for, we all appreciate that and as usual the FE Sector is a good and easy target.

We have spent the last twenty years at MCA visiting colleges around the country helping them to improve their financial performance. One area that has attracted much of our attention over the whole of that time has been Adult Education Funding and concern from colleges that their actual performance would fall short of their funding targets, leading to clawback of funds. Typically, when we have asked colleges what actions they were planning to take in order to overcome this, the most common response was the use of subcontract providers who could not only deliver the requisite amount of funding income but could also “find” the learners.

Over the years this Adult Education Funding Support (ALS) solution has been sought by numerous colleges. Whilst it certainly can help to ease the pressure on funding targets, it is an exceptionally expensive way to do this, with typically 80% of the income the college is attempting to keep being paid over to the subcontractor. There is also the hidden internal cost of administration, not to mention the risk of dealing with such third parties especially the risk to quality. Often this action is needed very late in the year, according to a tight timescale that does not lend itself to the most comprehensive checks.

In our opinion, there is a better first step, which is cost-free. Before this expensive, high risk action is taken, any college would be well-advised to examine more closely its own Additional Learning Support claim. Given the challenges which many Colleges will be facing in reaching the Adult Education Funding threshold following the recent change in the Threshold, it is particularly important that they ensure that they are recording and claiming all the Learning Support provided to adults, which can help meet the AEB target.

Self isolation and COVID safety requirements in the Further Education Sector after today
Featured Voices
FAQs about self isolation and COVID safety requirements in the Further
SMC calls for children to be put centre stage of pandemic recovery
Featured Voices
Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) calls for end to child pove
Successful Ofqual Recognition: Top 10 Words of Wisdom
Featured Voices
On 4 August 2020, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Educ

Over the years many institutions have gained from our advice in helping them to understand what does actually constitute learning support. The costs attached to it and the evidence needed to make a complete claim. It is surprising how much is regularly understated in claims or completely omitted.

Have you recently asked yourselves the following questions?

  • What can we claim as ALS?
  • How much learning support funding are we claiming for adults and apprentices – does this claim feel correct?
  • Are we able to records learning support costs on the Earning Adjustment Statement in a timely and accurate manner?
  • Are we claiming all our appropriate costs and are these costings up to date?
  • Are our initial assessments effectively identifying all those adults and apprentices who require ALS?
  • Do we have robust processes and procedures in place to provide effective learning support?
  • Are we receiving the correct placement and top up funding for our High Needs students?
  • Where are we in discussions with our local authorities about the new flexibilities around placement funding?
  • Do our records support our ALS claim and satisfy audit requirements?
  • Do we have an agreed and well understood strategic direction which ensures effective additional learning support for all our students and apprentices?

We have supported several colleges recently in developing claims around Adult Learners, Apprentices and High Needs students. This has resulted in a significant easing of funding problems, by looking at support which had previously been understated or overlooked.

It is important to recognise that narrowing the gap between actual activity and target need not give rise to extra expenditure; especially not when such action would result in the sacrifice of 80% of the very income you are trying to retain. Instead, we would recommend as a first step, a review of ALS records for support already delivered.

Why not give it a try? We think you will find it will work!

Malcolm Cooper, MD, MCA Cooper Associates

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifelong learning – equipping the youth of today with the skills of tomorrow
Featured Voices
Ensuring that young people have the necessary skills to help businesse
Self isolation and COVID safety requirements in the Further Education Sector after today
Featured Voices
FAQs about self isolation and COVID safety requirements in the Further
SMC calls for children to be put centre stage of pandemic recovery
Featured Voices
Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) calls for end to child pove
Engaging Learners: So how do YOU do it?
Featured Voices
BEAR with me…. I bet you continue reading this…. I’m right, aren
Successful Ofqual Recognition: Top 10 Words of Wisdom
Featured Voices
On 4 August 2020, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Educ
New research highlights the long-term benefits of college awards
Featured Voices
For the past 25 years, the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) has bee
The Importance of Place #2: Identifying an Area’s Niche Occupations and In-Demand Jobs
Featured Voices
In the first part of this three-part series, @EMSI_UK looked at how da
Effective Media Impact and Engagement: Five Tips for Researchers
Featured Voices
One of the most effective ways to maximise research impact is to incre
Reflecting on the resiliency of learners and trainers for World Youth Skills Day
Featured Voices
#WYSD2021 - As we edge closer to the end of lockdown rules, for World
Reforming our post-16 landscape: An important milestone in the reform of technical education in England
Featured Voices
This week, the government published the response to its consultation o
Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to ONS labour market stats
Featured Voices
The latest Labour market Information released by ONS today (15 Jul), r
British and Irish children and young people guaranteed continued access to education institutions
Featured Voices
@educationgovuk and @Education_Ire : Understanding between UK and Iris

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 38 minutes ago

Equipping young people in Africa with the skills to drive development in their communities

Equipping young people in Africa with the skills...

Juliet Kyobweine, Deputy Program Manager at Educate talks about the need to equip young people in Africa with the skills to attain further...

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Former Student Hanna retraces her digital journey back to Borders College 44 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 45 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Equipping young people in Africa with the skills to drive development in their communities" on… https://t.co/wILJTmyD9C
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5897)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page