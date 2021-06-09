 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

73% of technology devices were provided to pupils six months after schools first closed

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Between March 2020 and March 2021 the government handed out 1.4 million technological devices to pupils in England.

However,  only 27% of those devices were provided in the first six months of the pandemic.

For Nayeer Afzal, Programme Director at Learning Hive, these figures show the government did not respond quickly enough to help the most disadvantaged pupils. 

As a result, many were put in a position that limited their learning and are still facing the consequences today:

Many disadvantaged pupils were not given the necessary tools to help them learn effectively during lockdowns 

Only 27% of almost 1.4 million technological devices given to pupils in England between March 2020 and March 2021 were provided within the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request conducted by Learning Hive, a provider of after-school childcare provision.

For Learning Hive, this data shows that initial government action to get devices to disadvantaged children was too slow, leaving many pupils lagging behind on their learning and struggling to catch up with their more affluent peers. While the government did provide just over one million technological devices between September 2020 and March 2021, this only came after major public backlash and with the damage already done.

Additional research by Teach First has shown that as many as four out of five schools with the poorest pupils did not have enough devices and internet access to ensure all pupils could keep learning if they had to self-isolate.

It took a long time to build momentum

Early in the pandemic, it quickly became clear that there were pupils who had minimal or no access to the digital technologies needed to make home learning a success. While parents in more affluent families could provide a sufficient number of internet-connected devices for their children,  others from poorer backgrounds were not so lucky.

This situation demanded swift action from the government to prevent the attainment gap getting wider, and ensure no child missed out. However, From the results seen in the FOI, it is clear that it took a long time to build any momentum in this respect.

In some cases where devices were not received early in the pandemic, one laptop or device had to be shared between an entire family, leaving the children with limited access to learning until they were provided with the correct resources. For some, this meant waiting months until the issue was resolved.”

In response to this, many local charities, community groups and tuition providers stepped in to help, providing the necessary technology such as laptops and tablets to help pupils continue learning with minimal interruption. While this rapid mobilisation of local groups is a positive, it does provide further evidence of how the government failed to act quickly enough early last year.

By cutting the Union Learning Fund, the government is undermining its own skills agenda
Featured Voices
The UK government keeps talking about skills. Just last week, @GavinWi
REVEALED: What young people need to recover better from the pandemic in new post-Covid Youth Manifesto
Featured Voices
#YouthWithoutLimits - Young people, supported by The Duke of Edinburgh
Our inspections of professional development for teachers â€“ what to expect
Featured Voices
@Ofstednewsâ€™s role in quality assuring national professional qualifi

Testament to the bonds that charities and other institutions maintain with their local communities

At Learning Hive we did our best to play our part and with the help of the Barnardo’s See Hear Respond Programme, in which Learning Hive were a core partner, we provided a total of 330 laptops to pupils who needed them most. Many of our partners and colleagues did the same, which is testament to the bonds that charities and other institutions maintain with their local communities. Despite these efforts, the slow response by the government has meant that many children slipped through the cracks. 

Striking a fine balance between making up for lost learning while alleviating the burden on hard-working teachers 

With children and teenagers back in the classroom, the priority now is to ensure that steps are taken to help these pupils catch up on lost learning. This will require a broad, comprehensive approach encompassing a range of initiatives, which need to strike a fine balance between making up for lost learning while alleviating the burden on hard-working teachers.

Again, this is where we see local communities, charities and external providers playing a part in the months to come.

Nayeer Afzal, Programme Director at Learning Hive

You may also be interested in these articles:

One-off tutoring programmes available to all will do nothing to close gaps between the least and most disadvantaged
Featured Voices
The government’s pandemic “catch up” programme is a kick in the
Sir Kevan Collins, the Government's Education Recovery Commissioner has resigned - Sector Response
Featured Voices
Sir Kevan Collins, the Government's Education Recovery Commissioner ha
By cutting the Union Learning Fund, the government is undermining its own skills agenda
Featured Voices
The UK government keeps talking about skills. Just last week, @GavinWi
Education and training: recovering the ground lost during the lockdown
Featured Voices
Working towards a more sustainable competence model for the future Som
REVEALED: What young people need to recover better from the pandemic in new post-Covid Youth Manifesto
Featured Voices
#YouthWithoutLimits - Young people, supported by The Duke of Edinburgh
The pandemic opened my eyes to the benefits of an apprenticeship
Featured Voices
Dev Soni, an apprentice accountant at SJD Accountancy, started his app
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as part of the Plan for Jobs
Featured Voices
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as pa
Taking Back to Work Anxiety off the Menu
Featured Voices
There’s plenty of information out there at the moment about looking
Employer Demand for Jobs and Skills in “The Green Economy”
Featured Voices
Although there has been much talk about the Green Economy in recent ye
Our inspections of professional development for teachers – what to expect
Featured Voices
@Ofstednews’s role in quality assuring national professional qualifi
Virtual learners and the impending security risks they face
Featured Voices
The pandemic has left behind a level on uncertainty for many, and for
The Long and Winding History of Apprenticeships
Featured Voices
In light of this year’s #GCSE assessments drawing to a close, and yo

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

PebblePad
PebblePad has published a new article: PebblePad hires Kenny Nicholl and Sam Blyth to support UK growth 1 hour 10 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 hours

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Monday, 28 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5756)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page