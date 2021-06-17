 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Vocational training and education changed forever due to the pandemic

Details
Hits: 260
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Covid Video Call

A complete return to pre-pandemic TVET policy and practice is unlikely, says a new report by the @AoC_info released today at the @BritishCouncil's international education conference #GoingGlobal2021 

The report from the British Council and authored by the Association of Colleges outlines how international technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is innovating and changing as a result of the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic. 

Based on research across five countries (Ghana, India, Malaysia, South Africa and the UK), the report How are vocational institutions innovating, evolving and changing as result of Covid-19?   sets out key observations for digital transformation, curriculum development and work-based learning.  

Findings from the study of practice and perspectives in the five countries include: 

  • Only 6% of institutions say they will maintain pure face-to-face teaching delivery
  • 9 in 10 had to change their institutional policies since the onset of Covid-19
  • Just under half made changes to their assessment methods for the future.

Change that was initially implemented as an emergency response to lockdowns and campus closures has generated efficient and sustainable practices that suggest a complete return to pre-pandemic TVET policy and practice is unlikely. The report provides recommendations for both TVET policy-makers and practitioners to solidify temporary changes into more permanent policy in areas such as blended learning and the upskilling of teaching staff. 

The report also highlights that TVET is vital for international social and economic advancement and that changes in institutional practice could have lasting long-term benefits. However, pre-Covid-19 challenges in TVET remain, particularly around student inclusion. TVET plays a fundamental role in the skills infrastructure of all five countries cited in the report and the impact of the pandemic between technology, staff, students, employers and the curriculum provide an opportunity for policymakers and governments to reflect on the impact of digital transformation in TVET. 

Dr Rossi Vogler, Senior Consultant Skills Systems, British Council, said:

“The British Council is pleased to present its latest research findings to policy-makers and practitioners to support the TVET reform in the aftermath of Covid-19 and to encourage international collaboration. The report gives encouraging indications that emerging innovation can contribute to reinvigorating TVET and contribute to a more resilient skills sector in the future, a sector so crucial for the post pandemic recovery and for economic prosperity and social inclusion more generally.” 

Emma Meredith, International Director, Association of Colleges said:

“The presence of Covid-19 across the world has brought immense challenges but also innovation within education and training. The move to remote learning and shift in practices has allowed institutions to experiment and evolve and to raise the profile of TVET both locally and nationally. Policymakers and practitioners should incorporate the recommendations set out in this report in their recovery programmes and long-term strategy for TVET.”

Brexit a double-edged sword for the UK labour market
Featured Voices
Five years from the seismic Brexit referendum of June 2016, the UK lab
What students, teachers, parents and carers think and feel about assessments this year in the wake of the pandemic
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has a statutory duty to promote public confidence in regulated
How Training Providers can prepare Apprentices for EPA
Featured Voices
@1stforEPA - Preparing for end point assessment (EPA) is a large part

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister at Going Global Conference
Featured Voices
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan spoke to the @BritishCouncil's
Brexit a double-edged sword for the UK labour market
Featured Voices
Five years from the seismic Brexit referendum of June 2016, the UK lab
What students, teachers, parents and carers think and feel about assessments this year in the wake of the pandemic
Featured Voices
@Ofqual has a statutory duty to promote public confidence in regulated
How Training Providers can prepare Apprentices for EPA
Featured Voices
@1stforEPA - Preparing for end point assessment (EPA) is a large part
Ex head of Ofqual argues failure to learn lessons of 2020 algorithm 'debacle' risks unfairness for generations to come
Featured Voices
Roger Taylor, ex-head of @Ofqual, has today (14 Jun) spoken for the fi
Education of the next generation and their 'passport to a better life' has become an increasingly critical issue
Featured Voices
"Education is a passport to a better life", so said Malcolm X the icon
Vacancies have bounce back, but delayed lockdown easing may stall progress
Featured Voices
@ONS Labour Market Statistics: Jobs market recovering, but more than h
Simon Lebus speaks about assessments in 2021 and beyond
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator, @Ofqual spoke at the Girls' Scho
The Green Economy: Digging Deeper Into Employer Demand for Green Jobs Across the UK Regions
Featured Voices
In our previous Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at the
UCAS: 450% increase in student mental health declarations over last decade but progress still needed to address declarations stigma
Featured Voices
@ucas_online - 450% increase in student mental health declarations ove
Filling Green Jobs through Employment Support Schemes
Featured Voices
The Employment Support Sector and Net Zero The Employment Related Ser
Urgent apprenticeship reform necessary to prevent disadvantaged young people suffering double Covid blow
Featured Voices
@TheNFER have launched a new report: Putting Apprenticeships to Work f

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Manuela Rio Tinto
Manuela Rio Tinto has published a new article: Team Growth at New Talent Fashion 1 hour 8 minutes ago
upGrad
upGrad has published a new article: upGrad Inc. strengthens UK leadership team with two senior hires 1 hour 50 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 55 minutes ago

NIESR awarded major grant to study the impact of COVID-19 on children’s educational, language, social & emotional o… https://t.co/NymLEI57cK
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5788)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page