Online learning platform Firefly acquires SchoolPost to improve teacher parent communications

Home schooling

Online learning platform @fireflyteam acquires SchoolPost to improve teacher parent communications

 

  • Online learning app Firefly acquires SchoolPost as parents become 8 times more engaged in children’s education during lockdown
  • SchoolPost is a leading school-home communications tool created to help parents interact with their child’s education

 

Firefly Learning, the leading provider of education technology for learning continuity and parental engagement, announces today the acquisition of SchoolPost, a leading school-home communications tool. 

 

SchoolPost brings together email, SMS, secure web-based messaging, alongside online reply and consent forms into an integrated, interactive and customisable package.

 

It will help schools to improve their communications with parents at a particularly crucial time during lockdown with the majority of school pupils home learning.

 

A recent analysis of over 400,000 Firefly users over the lockdown period found that parental engagement has increased by 8 times. SchoolPost will ensure parental engagement is at the heart of education. 

 

Simon Hay, Co-founder and CEO of Firefly said .“Our mission is to supercharge the school experience so every student can reach their full  potential.  With many traditional channels now impossible, dialogue has become harder just as schools must enrol millions of parents to support more directly their children’s learning.  We’re delighted to be working with the SchoolPost team.  This deal accelerates our plans to give parents a one-stop shop for all their school interactions.”

 

James Barrell, Co-founder and Commercial Director of SchoolPost, said “It has been an amazing journey growing SchoolPost so far, and we believe that combining forces with a larger organisation with a shared vision and values will help us to continue to build on this.  We’re confident that Firefly will be a great long-term home.”

 

The SchoolPost team will continue to develop and support their product just as they do today, but with the backing and resources of the wider Firefly team to help accelerate their plans.

 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page