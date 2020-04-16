Nick Timothy is appoointed non-executive board member of the Department for Education

The Department for Education @EducationGovUK has appointed a new non-executive director, Nick Timothy, to its board.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "As with all the Department's non-executive directors, Nick Timothy will bring a range of experience that will support our work as we continue to develop our world-leading education system."

Nick Timothy is a non-executive board member of the Department for Education. He joined in March 2020.

Nick is also a visiting Professor at the University of Sheffield, and formerly a Director of the New Schools Network, a charity that helps people to set up free schools. He is an author, a newspaper columnist and a member of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee. He has extensive experience across Whitehall and Westminster, including serving in the Home Office and as joint chief of staff to the Prime Minister. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Executive Appointments An update from Eileen Milner, ESFA chief executive, on senior staff mo Executive Appointments @CapitalCityCG welcomed three new governors on Friday 13 March Sanna J Executive Appointments Dr Patrick Roach @PatrickR_NASUWT has today (12 Apr) formally taken up