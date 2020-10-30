Jewellery, silversmithing, and allied trades professional

Reference Number: ST0439
Details of standard
Occupation summary
Set within an industry steeped in centuries of tradition, the jewellery, silversmithing and allied trades industry supports the pursuit of excellence in their traditional craft skills whilst also embracing innovation and technology. The jeweller, silversmith an allied trades professional is a fundamental occupational role in the wider sector that contributes approximately £2 billion to the British economy.
British made jewellery and silverware products have an international and iconic reputation and the continued success of the sector will depend on maintaining a skilled, well-trained workforce.
‘Jewellery, Silversmith and Allied Trades Professional’ is a broad description of someone who is engaged with the production of fine and detailed items that are made from precious metals and adorned with precious stones and other materials.
Jewellery and silverware items may be in the form of silverware as a centre piece for a board room table, jewellery such as wedding and engagement rings and individually made items produced by a specialist designer.
This standard reflects the 9 key functions that make up the wider jewellery manufacturing sector. This includes:
- Silversmiths – forming shapes and forms from silverware including dishes, cups, platters
- Casting – forming moulds and working with molten precious metals to form shapes such as pendants, drops and frameworks
- Stone setting – selecting and fixing stones into a form and ensuring they are secure
- Mounting – creating parts of jewellery to which precious stones are fitted
- Engraving – using tools to create patterns in flat and complex shapes including text, images and intricate patterns
- Enamelling – working with and applying enamel to create coloured patterns, images and finishes
- Polishing and finishing – applying different processes and materials to produce a polish and shine to an item or to highlight a special finish
- CAD/CAM processes – working with designers and makers to produce model forms for manufacturing jewellery or silverware items using highly automated processes
- Lapidary – selecting, cutting and polishing precious and semi-precious stones for use within a range of products
The standard reflects a range of different job functions (allied trades) each of which is associated with key functions and activities in the overall industry. Some items produced will require input from a range of individuals employed within one or more of the allied trades, others items will be completed wholly by one individual. Individuals working within the industry will initially focus on being employed in one of the optional pathways as described within this standard.
Smaller businesses may well focus on one of the optional pathways described and work with a wider supply chain providing business to business type services. Larger businesses employ a cross section of individuals across the different optional pathways, passing each item for manufacture from one specialist to another.
An employee in this occupation may work in a small enterprise producing or manufacturing specialist jewellery or silverware items or in a wider factory setting as part of a production or manufacturing team, incorporating allied trades, producing larger orders. They will be able to work just as effectively on their own or as part of a wider team. In both instances they will understand the impact of their role on those working around them.
Regardless of which production processes the employers’ use, jewellers, silversmiths or allied trades professionals will know and understand the end-to-end process of how the items are produced and the manufacturing processes required to produce a final product.
An employee in this occupation will be responsible for working efficiently and accurately to agreed product specifications and customer requirements, using both hand and machine skills, within agreed production deadlines and to the required quality standard. In their daily work they will report to line managers, supervisors and other highly experienced colleagues from a range of other associated trades. Typical working pattern is Monday to Friday.
Typical day-to-day duties may include:
- Obtain and understand the requirements of a design
- Working with CAD designs
- Operation of equipment to produce items using CAM machinery
- The cutting of metals to given shapes and designs
- Working with hand tools and machinery to derive a range of different finishes and patterns
- Production of items in wax for casting
- Casting items in precious metals
- Working with enamels to achieve required finishes
- Selecting and setting precious stones
- Polishing and finishing items
- Examine finished jewellery and/or silverware products for quality;
- Repair and/or rework jewellery and/or silverware items;
Typical job titles
Typical job titles include:
- Jeweller
- Silversmith
- Setter
- Polisher/finisher
- Engraver
- Enameller
- Mounter
- CAD/CAM operator
- Lapidary
The core knowledge, skills and behaviours must be completed by ALL Jewellery, Silversmiths or Allied Trade apprentices, along with ONE of the eight specialist functions.
Core: All Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trades Professional apprentices must have all of the following core skills, knowledge and behaviours
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding (Know it)
|
Skills (Show it)
|Work in accordance with health and safety legislation
|Able to work in a safe manner
|Use hand tools and equipment effectively
|Can work with tools effectively
|Use powered plant and equipment effectively
|Can utilise powered tools safely and effectively
|Work with designs and specifications
|Works with designs and specifications effectively and can apply them
|Work with different materials
|Able to work with the materials which are used within their specialism
|Check and assess the quality of own work
|Self assesses their own work and checks for accuracy
|Communicate with colleagues and customers
|Communicates in a professional manner with colleagues and customers
|Work in a professional manner
|Works in a way that is professional
|Ensures the security of work products and the workplace
|Ensures the security of materials and the workplace
Behaviours
- Embrace and promote the values of the organisation
- Treat team, customers and other stakeholders with courtesy and respect
- Take ownership and responsibility for their role and working area, including other team members where appropriate
- Display loyalty, integrity and accountability to the organisation
- Commit to continuous development of self and team, including improvements to systems and processes
Specialist: Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trades Professionals must select from ONE of the following specialist functions
- Silversmithing
- Casting
- Stone setting
- Mounting
- Engraving
- Enamelling
- Polishing and finishing
- CAD/CAM processes
- Lapidary
Specialist function 1: Silversmithing
A silversmith is responsible for working with precious and non-precious metals to produce one off and batch produced items.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills (Show it)
|Shaping & forming materials
|Applies different techniques to form and shape silverware
|Join Materials
|Apply methods to create secure joins in silver
|Finish materials
|Can produce a range of surface finishes
Specialist function 2: Casting
A caster is responsible for working with a model to reproduce it in metal
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills (Show it)
|Make and cut rubber moulds for production
|Can produce high quality moulds
|Produce wax pattern
|Can produce high quality wax patterns
|Build a tree for casting
|Can compile a tree suitable for casting
|Invest and burnout moulds
|Can invest mould and burnout
|Cast material
|Cast jewellery items
|Wash out and de-sprue cast items
|Removes item from moulds
Specialist function 3: Stone Setting
A stone setter is responsible for working with a mounter to securely embed (set) the precious gems or diamonds in a piece of jewellery.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills (Show it)
|Prepare different types of stone setting
|Can produce a range of stone settings
|
|Create bearers and/or grains
|Can create bearers and grains
|
|Secure and remove stones
|Able to secure and remove stones from jewellery items
|Finish settings
|Check and finish the setting
Specialist function 4: Mounting
Mounters create the parts of jewellery to which gems are then added (by a gem or diamond setter). They usually work with metals, including gold, silver and platinum. The mount needs to hold the stones securely, and show it off to its best effect.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills
(Show it)
|Measure and mark out material
|Can measure design and apply to material
|Work with a design
|Can understand and apply a design
|Work with different materials
|Can work with a range of materials in a mounting
Specialist function 5: Engraving
An engraver is responsible for working with other industry professionals to add decorative features or lettering to a precious or non-precious item.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills
(Show it)
|Work with gravers, scorpers and other specialist engraving tools
|Can confidently work with specialist engraving tools
|Work in a professional manner
|Works in a way that is professional
|Repair engraved items
|Can repair engraved items
Specialist function 6: Enamelling
An enameller is responsible for working with other industry professionals to apply decorative enamel to the surface of a range of items.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills
(Show it)
|Prepare surfaces ready for enamelling
|Can prepare surfaces that are suited to enamelling
|Prepare enamel for use
|Can prepare enamel suited to the required task
|Apply enamel to surfaces
|Can apply different types of enamel
|Fire enamel
|Can fire enamel to produce required finish
|Finish enamel
|Can finish the enamel surface to meet the requirements of the design
Specialist function 7: Polishing/Finishing
A polisher/finisher is responsible for working with other trade professionals to create a durable and attractive finish to an item of precious or non-precious metalwork.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills
(Show it)
|Prepare surfaces for polishing
|Prepares surfaces ready for polishing
|Selecting polishing media
|Understands and can select suitable polishing media
|
Utilise appropriate tools and machinery
|Can effectively use tools and machinery
|Clean and plate surfaces
|Can clean and plate materials
Specialist function 8: CAD/CAM Processes
A CAD Technician is responsible for working with other industry professional to produce designs, prototypes and production runs of items
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|
Skills
(Show it)
|Interpret 2D designs
|Can understand the requirements of a 2D design
|Ensure the functionality of the design
|Can produce models that can be created in metal
|Use Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software effectively
|Can utilise the full functionality of the software
|Use apply computer aided manufacturing processes
|Can support CAM processes
|Can apply post-processing of CAM models
|Can produce CAM models
|Account for the properties of the final material
|Can adapt design to account for the properties of materials
|Store files securely
|Can store digital files for future use
Specialist function 9: Lapidary
A lapidary is responsible for selecting, cutting and polishing precious and semi-precious stones.
|Duty
|Criteria
|
Knowledge and Understanding
(Know it)
|Skills (Show it)
|Selecting stones suitable for cutting
|Can select suitable stones that will achieve required standard
|Mark out cutting areas
|Can prepare different types of stone for achieving required shape/cut
|
|Cut stones
|Can cut a range of different types of stone to achieve a range of industry standard shapes and cuts
|Polish stones
|Can polish stones to the required finish and quality
|Entry
|Employers will set their own entry requirements in order to start on this apprenticeship
|Duration
|Based on the entry requirements set by the employer the typical duration for this apprenticeship is 3 years
|English and maths
|Apprentices who have not yet achieved level 2 English and maths are required to achieve level 2 English and maths prior to completion of the apprenticeship
|Progression
|Progression from this apprenticeship is expected to be into a team leader role
|Level
|This apprenticeship standard is set at level 3
|Renewal
|After 3 years unless there is evidence of significant industry change which employers agree warrants earlier amendment
Crown copyright © 2020. You may re-use this information (not including logos) free of charge in any format or medium, under the terms of the Open Government Licence. Visit www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/doc/open-government-licence