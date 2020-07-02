 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Career Considerations: A Day in the Life of a Project Manager

Details
Hits: 35
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Very few of us know what career we want to pursue while we’re still in school. Yet, it’s one of the most commonly asked questions for students approaching that fateful time of leaving : where do you see yourself in five years’ time? What do you want to be?

Some people might have had their heart set on a career from a young age,but for many, there are a whole host of career options they never knew existed. Instead of picking a career you already know about, consider your own skills and talents first. Then, research which careers match your style. This is certainly more beneficial. To that end, we’ve put together a series of articles that explore some career paths you might not have considered before.

Today, we’re catching up with Abi Thompson. Abi has worked her way up from a junior role all the way to Project Manager at SMD, the world’s largest independent designer and manufacturer of work class and specialist subsea remotely operated vehicles. Let’s find out what being a project manager entails, how she got there, and whether this might be the career path for you too.

What are the daily duties of a project manager?
A project manager acts as an umbrella to a whole operation within a business, making sure the process is accurate and correct every step of the way. A big part of this is ensuring there is communication at all levels all the way through. Throughout a project, you’ll see a project manager interacting with everyone involved, from sales to delivery to trials and testing. If there’s a problem, the project manager will be answering questions to look for a way to fix it!

A good project manager needs to be able to draw up a plan. A great project manager needs to be ready for that plan to change!

"You start off with an initial plan at the beginning, and it just changes all the time,” says Abi. “You're always coming up to obstacles, and you've always got to think of solutions."

Project management is all about being able to plan, adapt, and problem-solve on the fly.

How did you find yourself at SMD?

If project management sounds like it might suit your skills, you may be wondering what qualification you need to get there. Should you pursue an academic route through college and university, or head for an apprenticeship? According to Abi, there is no right or wrong answer for building a career path towards project management.

Advertisement

Digital Media Offers Opportunities To New Journalists, But Challenges, Too
Careers Information on AJS
Making a career out of journalism was once bound by a personâ€™s abili
Abintegro redefines how employers recruit early talent
Careers Information on AJS
Abintegro, the UKâ€™s leading student career development platform, ann
The Benefits of a Gap Year
Careers Information on AJS
Many seniors in high school are forced to face an inevitable question

"With project management, you can almost come from anywhere,” Abi advises. "For me, I was finishing my apprenticeship, and there was a junior admin post coming up at SMD. So, I got in through that and just worked my way up the ranks with hard graft.

Of course, building a network of connections can help. But it’s the hard graft really makes you stand out. “

What is the most fulfilling aspect of being a project manager?
"The most rewarding thing is when you see the project going through production You see everything start to come in, all the work you've put in at the front end starts paying off— the materials are right, the parts are right, it's slotting together, and you start seeing something being physically built,” Abi says. “You've built something and it's something really intelligent and smart, and your clients come in who are experts in the field and they're really happy with it; that's one of my favourite parts of the job."

If you could tell your school-age self to pick one subject to study hard, which would be the most beneficial for becoming a project manager?
According to Abi, common sense is an important part of project management. And, as we mentioned before, there are many ways to get into the career.

Abi answered our question with some amazing advice for any aspiring career hopeful:

“The main thing is that you need to be organised and have problem-solving skills. I left school with no GCSEs, but I still ace it every day. You just have to work hard and know the contract and the project inside and out.

"Two years ago, I was very shy and nervous, and speaking to clients was very daunting for me. But because I've been practising and working hard at it, I'm so comfortable with it now."

Now, Abi is doing a Business Management foundation degree part-time through SMD, and with an extra year, her qualification will become a full degree.

Are there any upcoming projects at SMD that you’re excited to be a part of?
SMD has recently won a project which has the potential to biggest ROV they’ve ever built. Abi worked on the concept herself, which included trips to China to help manage the project.

Could project management be the career for you? Are you well-organised and a natural at communication? It could be the career path you never knew you needed to pursue!

You may also be interested in these articles:

Structural Engineering is a career path for future designers
Careers Information on AJS
What’s structural engineering? Structural engineering is a part of a
5 Skills That Gets You Hired As A Web Developer
Careers Information on AJS
When you are creating a website, you want it to be impactful and effec
Engineering Courses are now available online to make easy and convenient for long-distance students
Careers Information on AJS
Compared to attending a college or university to qualify in a class, t
Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30
Careers Information on AJS
It's never too late to learn a new skill. Many people feel stuck in a
How Gaining a Higher Education Can Impact Your Future Career
Careers Information on AJS
Building a successful career is something that can take decades to acc
Digital Media Offers Opportunities To New Journalists, But Challenges, Too
Careers Information on AJS
Making a career out of journalism was once bound by a person’s abili
Quantity Surveyor Course Distance Learning
Careers Information on AJS
Quantity surveyor course provides qualifications to an individual to b
The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) launch accounting apprenticeships and careers conference #MakeYourFutureCount
Careers Information on AJS
Save the date to kick-start your career in AccountancyStrong numeracy
The UK’s engineering talent shortage #TEWeek19
Careers Information on AJS
Why a career in engineering could be for youThe UK’s engineering and
Abintegro redefines how employers recruit early talent
Careers Information on AJS
Abintegro, the UK’s leading student career development platform, ann
5 Ways to Broaden Your Academic Horizons
Careers Information on AJS
It seems that the highest paying jobs on the market are those that req
The Benefits of a Gap Year
Careers Information on AJS
Many seniors in high school are forced to face an inevitable question

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4723)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page