“INSIDE OUT DAY” A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK

Inside Out Day calls for children and adults alike to wear an item of clothing ’Inside Out’ as a way of making us all stop and think about how someone may look OK on the outside 😊but inside they may be feeling sad or worried 😒.

The first ever Inside Out Day for Children’s Mental Health Week will take place this year on Thursday 6 February 2020.

The aim of Inside Out Day is to remind everyone to always be kind and think of others as no one knows how another person may be feeling.

Schools across the country are being urged to support this new initiative – a simple premise, easy to implement and a meaningful way to engage pupils in discussions around emotional well-being.

Inside Out Day is being launched in memory of Jenny Jackson, who suffered with mental health issues and sadly took her own life a few months after her 40th birthday, four years ago.

The idea was the brainchild of Jenny’s sister, Johanna Novick, and together with her other two sisters, Julie Borlant and Janie Jackson-Spillman they are asking schools, mental health charities and anyone with an interest in tackling our current society’s mental health crisis to get on board and support this initiative.

Johanna Novick said: “Mental health is one of the biggest challenges we face as a society. Social media can often disguise reality making everyone else look like they’re happy and leading wonderful lives, even when they’re not. We just want to let children know it’s Ok not to be Ok and that no-one is perfect (even though they may look it)."

On Thursday 6 February, wear an item of clothing ‘Inside Out’!

