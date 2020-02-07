 
£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales

Coleg Cambria

THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform education in Wrexham.

The Grove Park Road site is due to be finished in July and open this September in time for the 2020/21 academic year.

Improved facilities include a new-look kitchen and restaurant, a sports complex, cutting-edge study spaces, IT suites and a 200-seat conference hall.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction is ahead of schedule and much of the 96,000 sq ft building has been completed already, including the concrete flooring.

Vertical insulation cladding is in the process of being covered with rain-screen cladding to finish and water-proof external walls, all classroom and office walls are constructed, and electrical and mechanical works are underway.

In the coming weeks a crane will be on-site to lift plant equipment onto the roof, solar panels are to be installed and the new entrance from Chester Road begins taking shape.

Cambria Chief Executive Yana Williams looks forward to unveiling the building and further enhancing the student experience.

“The revamped Yale site will impact on learners in Wrexham for generations to come,” said Ms Williams.

“Coleg Cambria has invested tens of millions in new buildings across north east Wales – notably Bersham Road in Wrexham, Deeside Sixth Form Centre and Cambria Business School in Northop – and there is more to come at our land-based education campus in Llysfasi, where a rural education hub is under construction.

“It is an exciting time for the college, and while the facilities are important this commitment to providing high-quality, modern and innovative study environments shows our students, their families and the local community they are our number one priority.”

She added: “I am delighted swift progress has been made and the new Yale building will be ready ahead of the next academic year.

“Our young people can be inspired and challenged to meet their potential here and progress to the best university courses, apprenticeships and employment. We can’t wait to see the completed project and open its doors this September.”

Graham Dickson, Contracts Manager at Wynne Construction, confirmed the scheme was “progressing well”.

“The internal partition walls and plaster finishes are nearing completion to the first and second floors and the under-floor heating installation and floor screeds are due to start in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

“The team has worked very well together on all aspects so far and, overall, the project is on programme and budget.”

