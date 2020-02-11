 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Data analytics transforms DfE apprenticeship data

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Abrahams, Head of Research and Analytics, MWS Technology

Apprenticeship and training #EdTech company @MWSTechnology has created an interactive dashboard to make yearly @EducationGovUK Department for Education (DfE) data for England accessible to apprenticeship providers.

The feature, called the Aptem Intelligence Dashboard, or AID, and created by Head of Research and Analytics, Mark Abrahams, takes raw excel spreadsheets provided by the DfE on apprenticeship starts and turns them into searchable and cross-correlatable data.

AID is easy to access and intuitive. Providers, employers and researchers can use its functionality to identify trends in the local and national apprenticeships market.

How does it work?

Users can search for data on individual providers, standards/frameworks and local authority area. Users can compare (currently) 2017/18 to 2018/19 data. Every year, new, comparable statistics are added.

Searching by provider, users can find out the standards and frameworks the provider offers, along with numbers of starts (overall and for each standard/framework), achievement rates, Ofsted results, the total number of learners and funding allocation.

Searching by apprenticeship standard/framework, you can find out who delivers it and how many learners are on the programme.

AID also allows local and regional searches. Users can type in an area or multiple areas and find all the providers listed in that area with the number of starts. If users hover over the highlighted area on the map, it reveals general population and apprenticeship statistics. You can access a bar chart showing the apprenticeship programmes and levels for that area.

Says Abrahams:

“I had been analysing the significant amount of publicly available DfE data to help MWS colleagues and our partners in the apprenticeship sector. We decided to use Power BI so that everyone could quickly find and focus on the key information they needed.  As this is public data, we elected to make it available on the Aptem website for everyone to use.

“AID is the only example of an interactive mapping tool that reframes DfE apprenticeship data. AID is truly innovative and reflects MWS’s interest in the potential of big data and data analytics to transform the way we do training.

“AID is an evolving project, and we are adding new features and data sources as they become available. We would welcome input from users of our Dashboard for other data points they would like to see.”

Advertisement

Walsall College student named Pidyâ€™s student masterchef
Sector News
A Walsall College hospitality student has proved to be a rising star c
East Sussex College champions National Apprenticeship Week 2020
Sector News
East Sussex College got behind #NationalApprenticeshipWeek last week b
Nacro becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) is welcoming staff at Nac

You may also be interested in these articles:

Walsall College student named Pidy’s student masterchef
Sector News
A Walsall College hospitality student has proved to be a rising star c
East Sussex College champions National Apprenticeship Week 2020
Sector News
East Sussex College got behind #NationalApprenticeshipWeek last week b
Nacro becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) is welcoming staff at Nac
Borders College demonstrates best practice in Modern Apprenticeships provision
Sector News
Borders College Business Development Unit (BDU) has received a glowing
International education provider joins forces with NOCN Group
Sector News
International education provider, Nisai Group, has signed a strategic
Naming and shaming employers who fail to pay minimum wage to be resumed under revamped rules
Sector News
Businesses that fail to pay their workers the National Minimum Wage or
National Plan for Music Education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/10/national-plan-for-music-educat
SERC Students Join Global Response for Australian Wildlife
Sector News
Students from one of SERC’s Access to University courses recently be
CNet Training Sign Armed Forces Covenant
Sector News
CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita
Environmental journalist Damian Carrington awarded Honorary Doctorate by Bath Spa University
Sector News
Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n
DFN Project SEARCH in the Borders: Fantastic series of good quality internships
Sector News
Young people with a learning disability face many barriers to employme
SCL achieve prestigious We invest in people, Gold accreditation
Sector News
Following their recent Investors in People assessment, leading provide

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page