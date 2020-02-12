 
Launch of new recognition system for practitioners using EdTech

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has launched a new approach to recognising achievement on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. The digital teaching solution is designed to help develop teaching and training practice using technology across the Further Education (FE) and Training sector.

When a teacher or trainer completes a module on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform they earn a digital achievement badge to recognise their progress and professional development, linked to the three stages – Exploring, Adopting, Leading – of the ETF’s national competency framework, the Digital Teaching Professional Framework (DTPF). The online badges can be used to show professional development progress, added to professional profiles, for example on LinkedIn or shared on social media.

Previously practitioners could earn a one-star achievement badge for completing a cluster of training modules on the platform. Now, they can gain higher level two- and three-star achievement badges to recognise application of the learning from the modules, reflection on practice and sharing of resources. The new recognition approach also includes awards for contributing to the community of practice and reviewing colleagues’ contributions as well as offering mentoring support. The aim of the new approach is to continue helping practitioners to develop and redefine their practice using EdTech.

Vikki Liogier, National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills at the ETF, said:

“The new award badges are a significant and exciting step forward because they focus on helping practitioners to try new approaches, reflect on their practice and share their experiences. Essentially, the new recognition system is all about building engaged and helpful communities of practice.”

The new awards are initially being piloted from February to end of March with two categories of training modules covering Element F of the Digital Teaching Professional Framework, which is the Accessibility and Inclusion element. A full suite of bite-size training modules is now available for both F1 Accessibility and F2 Equality and Diversity.

Practitioners can start to work towards these new awards now by completing all the badges in either the Accessibility or the Dealing with Difference and Diversity badge categories on the Enhance platform and then applying the learning from the modules to their delivery. The modules show practitioners and managers how digital technologies, when used effectively, help to make learning inclusive and accessible for all learners and have proved very popular with practitioners. To gain a two-star badge, practitioners need to submit a reflection on the impact the training has had on their practice and their learners, which will be peer-reviewed.

