 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fitch Learning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in RateMyApprenticeship Survey

Details
Hits: 23
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Fitch Learning

@FitchLearning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in UK Survey by Apprentices @ratemyapp_ship

Fitch Learning today announced that it has been named as one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers in the Top 50 Training Providers 2019-2020 survey by RateMyApprenticeship. The website collated reviews and feedback from 4,000 serving apprentices who collectively ranked the firm amongst the top 10 providers based upon the survey criteria.

This RateMyApprenticeship ranking recognises the providers who have delivered exceptional training and have gone above and beyond in their delivery of apprenticeship qualifications, voted for by the apprentices themselves. Fitch Learning scored most highly for the organisation and structure of its training programmes, and the level of support it provides for apprentices to work towards achieving their professional qualifications.

Commenting on the top 10 placing in the ranking, Rob Thakur, Managing Director, Europe at Fitch Learning, said:

“The UK is a world leader in the banking and financial services arena and it is crucial that we deliver training programmes for apprentices that not only give them the right skills now, but allow them to gain the professional qualifications to compete with their global peers in the future and excel in this industry. We are proud to be ranked amongst the top 10 apprenticeship providers in the UK by the apprentices themselves, as this evidences that we are getting the balance of our programmes right.” 



Advertisement

Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is â€˜Olympicâ€™ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers
Sector News
Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demons
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche
12 Gower College Swansea students heading to Oxbridge
Sector News
Twelve A Level students from Gower College Swansea have been offered p
Harnessing the social capital of ageing populations in rural communities to foster innovation
Sector News
With a wealth of life and professional experience, older people could
12 myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn mynd i Rydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae 12 myfyriwr Safon uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle
Offering clearer choices for students
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at how we are moving to give s
New improved GCSEs
Sector News
Today the Guardian has published a piece discussing our new improved
Taking action to improve children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/12/taking-action-to-improve-child
One of world's first online Masters in Machine Learning now open for enrolment
Sector News
Beginning on 14 September 2020, the degree is one of the first online
#EdTech event showcases how technology can aid effective teaching
Sector News
The College's Library Services team was on hand to discuss online read

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page