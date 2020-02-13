Fitch Learning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in RateMyApprenticeship Survey

@FitchLearning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in UK Survey by Apprentices @ratemyapp_ship

Fitch Learning today announced that it has been named as one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers in the Top 50 Training Providers 2019-2020 survey by RateMyApprenticeship. The website collated reviews and feedback from 4,000 serving apprentices who collectively ranked the firm amongst the top 10 providers based upon the survey criteria.

This RateMyApprenticeship ranking recognises the providers who have delivered exceptional training and have gone above and beyond in their delivery of apprenticeship qualifications, voted for by the apprentices themselves. Fitch Learning scored most highly for the organisation and structure of its training programmes, and the level of support it provides for apprentices to work towards achieving their professional qualifications.

Commenting on the top 10 placing in the ranking, Rob Thakur, Managing Director, Europe at Fitch Learning, said:

“The UK is a world leader in the banking and financial services arena and it is crucial that we deliver training programmes for apprentices that not only give them the right skills now, but allow them to gain the professional qualifications to compete with their global peers in the future and excel in this industry. We are proud to be ranked amongst the top 10 apprenticeship providers in the UK by the apprentices themselves, as this evidences that we are getting the balance of our programmes right.”







