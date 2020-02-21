 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics

Details
Hits: 40
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CAVC Chef Lecturer John Crockett and Ieuan Jones

Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has proved himself to be one of the best chef learners in the world by winning Best Dessert Creation at the Young Chef Olympiad.

The 17-year-old from Newport represented Wales, competing against other young chefs from across 55 countries in the international contest which is held annually in India. His pear bourdalou with sauce anglaise was deemed by the judges to be the Best Dessert Creation overall.

“I was very proud to represent my country and I’m very happy with this achievement,” Ieuan said. “Going to the Young Chef Olympiad was definitely a life-changing experience – I got to see a different side of the world.

“I’ve never been to India before and it was good to open my eyes to different styles of cuisine out there. It was one of the best things I have ever done in my life so far.”

Ieuan, who was mentored by CAVC Chef Lecturer John Crockett who joined him in India, believes the experience has given him even more drive to succeed in his chosen career in hospitality.

“It has definitely helped me,” Ieuan said. “It has made me want to strive to be far better in future and made me want to make a name for myself and be recognised in the industry.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “We are all so proud of Ieuan – he went up against some of the best young chefs in the world and won an award! That is an amazing achievement and I am sure the experience will prove extremely beneficial for him.

“Winning Best Dessert Creation at the Young Chef Olympiad is not only testament to Ieuan’s hard work and determination, but also to the support he has received from the CAVC Hospitality and Catering department and from his mentor John Crockett so I am very thankful to all of them.”

Advertisement

Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University showcase new precision farming technology in Wales
Sector News
Precision Livestock Project welcomes farmers and further education stu
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University showcase new precision farming technology in Wales
Sector News
Precision Livestock Project welcomes farmers and further education stu
Royal Honour for London South East Colleges
Sector News
London South East Colleges was today presented with a Queen’s Annive
Cranfield University collects highest UK honour for its 'flying classroom'
Sector News
@CranfieldUni visited Buckingham Palace today (Thursday) to receive it
Charity founder recognised for his work with homeless community
Sector News
In 2019, a report from Shelter estimated that around 280,000 people in
Mya-Rose Craig becomes youngest Briton to be awarded honorary degree
Sector News
Mya-Rose Craig, from Compton Martin near Bristol, was honoured by the
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai
OFSTED ‘Good’ rating for Access Training once again
Sector News
@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consec
Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?
Sector News
According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professio
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Adam Howarth returns to his Barnsley College roots to record new single
Sector News
@TheVoiceUK Adam returns to his @BarnsleyCollege roots Former Barnsley

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page