BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur

Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark International Women’s Day #IWD2020 by hosting Val Racheeva, entrepreneur, in an inspiring talk at its Berlin campus on Thursday 5 March.

Val Racheeva is the founder of ‘The Female Founder Space’, a company that empowers female entrepreneurs to grow their own business; they provide interviews, online courses on business and leadership, as well as live workshops.

The talk will celebrate International Women’s Day by providing a focus on the world of business. Val will be sharing her experiences of overcoming adversity as a woman in business, as well as her successes, with students and staff at BSBI.

Val Racheeva is a change maker, entrepreneur and international key-note speaker. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, she gained broad experience in international higher education projects, as well as start-ups and international business consulting.

After moving to Berlin, she met many women who wanted to create start-ups, but lacked a supportive environment to do so. In 2014, she created The Female Founder Space and since then, the platform has organised more than 120 events, workshops, webinars, networking and co-working days. They currently operate in 13 European cities and 9 countries, reaching out to more than 6,000 women.

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to welcome Val Racheeva to mark the importance of International Women’s Day with its students. The theme for IWD 2020 is ‘#EachforEqual,’ and BSBI is committed to promoting gender equality within its activities and teaching.

Val’s presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session, allowing students to make the most of this encounter, and to add great value to their learning at the institution.

