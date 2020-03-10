 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Women more likely to leave top jobs, reports Institute of Student Employers

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A survey by the Institute of Student Employers @IoSEorg has found that retention is generally high across graduate (72%) and school leaver (75%) programmes after three years, but that there is a higher propensity to leave among certain groups such as women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In the ISE Student Development Survey 2020 a quarter of firms reported that women are more difficult to retain than men once they have completed their initial training and development programmes.

Employers suggested that this is influenced by the image and culture of their sector, a lack of role models and because the entry-level hires do not believe that they can progress within the industry as well as reasons outside of their control such as the disproportionate likelihood of women taking on family and caring responsibilities.

ISE Chief Executive Stephen Isherwood said:

“Despite all of the investment and resource spent on tackling the gender gap, women are still underrepresented across the graduate employment market. We know that female students are less likely to apply for graduate roles and are therefore underrepresented on early careers programmes. This now tells us that they are also less likely to stay in an organisation. To tackle disparity we must not only look at who gets in, but who gets on.”

Sarah Anderson, Graduate Recruitment Manager at Newton Europe added:

“Recruitment is only half the battle to increase gender diversity and retention of women is a struggle for many organisations. To combat this we are improving our parental leave policy and working towards gender pay equality. We aim to ensure that women make up 30% of our leadership roles by 2023, rising to 40% by 2028.”

The ISE survey also reported that 17% of employers found people from a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) background more difficult to retain while 12% reported similar issues with those who had experienced mental health issues during their training programme and 7% found people with disabilities more difficult to retain.

On average firms reported that they retain over half (57%) of graduates compared to 69% of non-graduates after five years.

In general the survey found that while pay is an important factor, the main reasons that people leave are all related to career change and progression; either staff cannot find a way to advance their career within the firm or they find that they can advance their career more effectively elsewhere.

Advertisement

DBC Training win the prestigious â€˜Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Yearâ€™ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I

Stephen added: “While employers don’t want or expect to retain entry-level staff forever, as some degree of turnover is healthy, relatively high levels of retention are often indicative of job satisfaction and employee engagement. This is particularly important for student employers who are making substantial investments in the development of graduates and apprentices and hope to retain them until this initial outlay is recovered.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I
Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition
Sector News
It’s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians
Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships
Sector News
Eleven students from Yorkshire and Humber have received prestigious ci
Five tips on how to survive coronavirus anxiety
Sector News
COVID-19 — known to most as #coronavirus — looms large in the news
UK Parliament’s Knowledge Exchange Unit supports more BAME researchers to engage with Parliament at training and networking event
Sector News
UK Parliament is supporting #BAME researchers to work with Parliament,
University of Northampton Students make a YouTube drama out of university life
Sector News
Thousands of viewers are tuning in to a YouTube drama series that port
#Coronavirus - Government suspends ‘break in learning’ rule for #apprentices affected
Sector News
@AELPUK - The Association of Employment and Learning Providers has wel
Derby College Group Positive Behaviours for the Workplace Pilot Programme Hailed Success
Sector News
The first group of students at @DerbyCollege Group have graduated from
We weren’t prepared for coronavirus - But it’s not too late to act
Sector News
Last fall, sixteen leaders from governments, businesses and internatio
Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Institute of Student Employers (ISE)
Institute of Student Employers (ISE) has published a new article: Women more likely to leave top jobs, reports Institute of Student Employers 6 minutes ago
LegacyNEXT
LegacyNEXT had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 49 minutes ago

Disability confident employers have the knowledge to create inclusive and accessible work environments and advocate… https://t.co/Ak8EHFGEmC
View Original Tweet

Leeds College of Building
Leeds College of Building has published a new article: Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships 15 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page