 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship tutors step-up for frontline service to ensure Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital remains operational

Details
Hits: 74

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors have put themselves forward to provide vital specialist training to frontline medical staff at Birmingham’s new #NHS Nightingale Hospital to ensure the centre remains operational.

Amidst critical NHS staff shortages, trainers from several West Midlands based training providers, including GB Training Ltd, have worked alongside clinical and nursing staff currently serving at the hospital to deliver specialist training in a number of key areas, including patient handling, mobility equipment use, and infection control.

Over 250 NHS staff, including doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, radiographers, health visitors, physiotherapists and lab technicians have all received specialist training from the volunteers with further training sessions planned.

Following initial induction sessions where staff receive basic training, including how to equip Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), healthcare workers are provided with subsequent classes including use of manual handling equipment.

Commenting on the support the tutors have provided to the Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital, Managing Director Lawrence Barton said:

“I’m immensely proud of our team. They put themselves forward for this role without hesitation. We all understand the enormous strain the NHS is under during this time of national crisis. We’re pleased to be able to help in any way we can.

“The work the apprenticeship tutors are delivering is also a reflection of how far modern apprenticeships have come and what they represent. It shows that apprenticeships are a vital part of our healthcare system, but more broadly of our economy as a whole. Apprenticeships are playing a part in getting us through this national emergency and they will also play an important part in rebuilding our economy after it”.

Also commenting, Tommy Silvester, health and social care tutor at GB Training who provided training at Birmingham NHS Nightingale hospital said:

“Working in the health and social care industry for as long as we have means we have an innate desire to help and support in times of crisis.  I am looking forward to working in collaboration with the NHS”.

Fellow team member and GB Training health and social care team coordinator, Tracey Bedford, said:

“The health and social care team has been given the option to volunteer to support the NHS in this way, the team are passionate about helping people and we will continue to help in any way we can”.

Advertisement

CompTIA launches â€œanytime, anywhereâ€ online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor
Careers experts extend a helping hand for students
Sector News
An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e

You may also be interested in these articles:

CompTIA launches “anytime, anywhere” online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor
Careers experts extend a helping hand for students
Sector News
An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e
College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals
Sector News
@IBATCOLLEGE DUBLIN OFFERS FULLY FUNDED ONLINE COURSES TO ESSENTIAL WO
Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global
Wild Code School new coding ‘bootcamp’ supports remote working   
Sector News
A technology ‘bootcamp’ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES £20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP
South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!
Sector News
It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally kn
Machine learning solution that automatically matches University’s on-campus courses to online equivalent
Sector News
@Coursera launches CourseMatch: A #MachineLearning solution that autom
Community spirit shining bright at The Trafford College Group #FEFoodBank
Sector News
Kind-hearted staff and students at The @TraffordCollege Group have c
The Magnificent Seven - Skills Competition Wales Winners
Sector News
Seven incredibly talented @NPTCGroup of Colleges Computing and IT Stud

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4368)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page