Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb

Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will receive their #GCSE and #Alevel results on the expected days of 20 August and 13 August respectively.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

“I am pleased to confirm that GCSE and A level students will still receive their exam results as planned this summer, on Thursday 20 August and Thursday 13 August respectively. I want to thank all those who are helping to make this happen despite the challenges we are facing.

“We know that this is an important milestone for students, parents and teachers and so I hope this news will provide them with some reassurance and clarity.”

Ofqual has already published guidance setting out how grades will be awarded this year.

