 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles says @AoCDavidH @AoC_info in response to plans for #vocational and #technical #qualifications this summer 

Today (Friday 24 April) Ofqual announced its proposed plans on vocational and technical qualifications. Association of Colleges is the national voice for colleges, representing around 93% of England’s further education colleges.

Responding to the announcement this morning, AoC Chief Executive, David Hughes said: 

"This is an important and helpful announcement by Ofqual which will help to reassure students and colleges. The approach proposed to the awarding of grades for vocational and technical qualifications is fair and based on consistent principles. The emphasis outlined in the consultation document published today on enabling progression, combined with a focus on reliability and validity in what is a complex area strikes the right balance. 

It's important that colleges respond to the consultation so that OfQual can move on to provide the clarity that students want and deserve. AoC will continue to work with OfQual, awarding organisations and colleges to help ensure that every student is supported through these difficult and uncertain times."

Advertisement

Key principles which awarding organisations will have to meet: Vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020
Sector News
Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, has responded today (23 Apr) t
Extra Â£12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
â€œKEEP BRITAIN TRAININGâ€ 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES â€œKEEP BRITAIN TRAININGâ€ CAMPAIGN AND C

You may also be interested in these articles:

Key principles which awarding organisations will have to meet: Vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020
Sector News
Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, has responded today (23 Apr) t
Extra £12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
“KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” CAMPAIGN AND C
Coleg Cambria Lecturers manufacturing vital PPE at college and from home for frontline workers
Sector News
@ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of s
Liberal Democrats lead cross-party call for Covid-19 grants to help students in difficulty
Sector News
The @LibDems are leading a cross-party call urging the Government to s
Get creative and enter Our Havering Heroes competition to win fantastic prizes!
Sector News
#OurHaveringHeroes - There have been many heroes applauded during the
Havering College Foundation Skills students working on the NHS front line
Sector News
@HaveringCollege are very proud of two of our Foundation Skills studen
Havering College teams up with former engineering student to produce door pullers for NHS workers
Sector News
A former student has collaborated with the @HaveringCollege head of En
Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund
Sector News
COVID-19: Update from @BristolUni Vice-Chancellor and Executive BoardT
COVID-19: How to manage the disappointment of sporting events being postponed and keep your training on track
Sector News
With major sporting events such as the London Marathon, due to take pl
Recommended reading for your lockdown list
Sector News
With the coronavirus lockdown extended for a few more weeks at least,
Future research and innovation leaders backed through flagship fellowships
Sector News
Three Imperial researchers have been awarded Future Leader Fellowships

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Ilias Kiritsis
Ilias Kiritsis has published a new article: “KEEP BRITAIN TRAINING” 120,000 APPRENTICESHIPS COULD GO AS A DIRECT RESULT OF COVID-19 14 hours 56 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 20 hours 6 minutes ago

Our Health Heroes awards 2019 - #OurHealthHeroes

Our Health Heroes awards 2019 - #OurHealthHeroes

Enjoy some of the highlights from the 2019 Our Health Heroes awards - #OurHealthHeroes.

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 6 minutes ago

RT @OneFileUK: How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process? https://t.co/6NSW…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page