Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles

@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles says @AoCDavidH @AoC_info in response to plans for #vocational and #technical #qualifications this summer
Today (Friday 24 April) Ofqual announced its proposed plans on vocational and technical qualifications. Association of Colleges is the national voice for colleges, representing around 93% of England’s further education colleges.
Responding to the announcement this morning, AoC Chief Executive, David Hughes said:
"This is an important and helpful announcement by Ofqual which will help to reassure students and colleges. The approach proposed to the awarding of grades for vocational and technical qualifications is fair and based on consistent principles. The emphasis outlined in the consultation document published today on enabling progression, combined with a focus on reliability and validity in what is a complex area strikes the right balance.
It's important that colleges respond to the consultation so that OfQual can move on to provide the clarity that students want and deserve. AoC will continue to work with OfQual, awarding organisations and colleges to help ensure that every student is supported through these difficult and uncertain times."
