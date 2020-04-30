Barclays and Perlego partner to provide unlimited free digital textbooks to students

@Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has partnered with @Barclays to provide thousands of students with free textbooks.

With so many students unable to attend lectures and access books in libraries, online content has emerged as an effective solution to ensure learning continues during the coronavirus crisis.

Through this partnership, Barclays is giving all Student Additions Account holders free and unlimited access to all books available on the Perlego platform until the end of June, supporting students through the remainder of the academic year.

Students will be able to use Perlego.com, tablet and mobile apps to read any of the 300,000 titles across 500 subjects available from 2,800 publishers including Pearson, Wiley and Cambridge University Press.

This will significantly benefit students struggling to obtain necessary content at this time and help them save money in the process. Recent research from Barclays identified that money was the number one concern for Gen Z students, with more than two in five students (41 per cent) stating managing their finances as one of the most stressful parts of their whole university experience.

To access this offer, Barclays Student Additions Account holders will automatically receive an email containing their two-month Perlego subscription code, which will allow them to sign up for free unlimited access until the end of June.

Pip Landers-Letts, Barclays’ Head of Youth, Student & Graduate Propositions, said: "We are always looking for new ways to help our customers and have them at the heart of everything that we do.

We hope that our partnership with Perlego will provide our student customers with the additional resources and support they need to achieve their ambitions during these challenging times."

Perlego CEO Gauthier Van Malderen added: “We’re honoured to be working with Barclays to support students as they continue studying and learning from their home.

“During these challenging and unpredictable times, Perlego is working hard with its partners to provide everyone with the resources they need to study and learn remotely.”

