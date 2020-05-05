Details
by Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS)
Published: 05 May 2020
Researchers @TheIFS discuss some of the ways in which policy should rise to that challenge
We are going through probably the deepest recession in living memory and the government faces the daunting task of navigating a route out of lockdown.
One of the first steps is to get people back to work, both safely and productively.
Join us for an event on Thursday morning, where IFS researchers will discuss some of the ways in which policy should rise to that challenge.
Chairing the session will be IFS director, Paul Johnson, who will be joined by Rachel Griffith, Research Director at IFS, and Robert Joyce, Deputy Director at IFS.
Online event: Getting the UK back to work
07 May 2020 | 09:30 - 10:20
Online event: watch live here
Please submit your questions in advance of the event by emailing
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
You can watch the event on Thursday morning on the
IFS website here.
If you'd like to receive a reminder for this event, you can sign up by
clicking here.
Temporary measures ensure critical workers will still be eligible for
@BordersCollege lecturers are continuing to provide first-class tuitio
#GoHigherAtHome @MyNWRC @NRCCollege @SWCcollege @SRCchat @S_ERC and @B
