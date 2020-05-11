The Copyright Licensing Agency is hosting an essay writing competition for 16-19 year old students in the UK.

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

"Social media is a disaster for intellectual property" - One month left to enter @CLA_UK’s Copyright Essay Prize

Students are invited to submit answers to the question ‘social media has been a disaster for intellectual property’. Discuss. A panel of judges will decide which three essays will win a cash prize.

There’s just over a month to go to submit entries for CLA’s Copyright Essay competition for 16-19-year-old students based in the UK.

Students are invited to consider the impact of social media on intellectual property, and CLA is looking for opinionated, argumentative and persuasive responses from students. Three winners will win cash prizes, but more than this, students entering the competition will prove that even while the world reels at coronavirus, they have the ambition and dedication to give a thoughtful response to this big question.

The essays will be presented to a panel of expert judges, and the experience will no doubt shine brightly on any UCAS or employment application.

The question is simple: ‘Social media is a disaster for intellectual property’ Discuss.

CLA has purposefully kept the question open and general. While the essay might immediately speak to English, Media Studies, Citizenship or Law, it has relevance in a range of other subjects; from the student studying the music that’s sampled in a Youtube video, to the photographer whose images may end up on a search engine. Ultimately if any student creates, shares or uses content online, this question is for them.

Julie Murray, CLA’s Education Account Manager highlights what students have to gain from this competition.

‘We know that it’s been a tough time for students of late. The coronavirus measures have meant huge upheaval to their exams, let alone daily life. But the current measures will pass, and students need to be ready for their applications and employment. Intellectual property touches upon so many professions, careers, and even modern habits. From the teacher making lesson resources for their institution, to the students creating something for TikTok, we’re all makers and users of content, and this essay helps us understand how to do that responsibly.’

Phil Hearne, CLA’s Director of Education underlines the importance of this topic.

‘Intellectual property is not just the domain of the law student. Students of politics and media studies, creators of intellectual property in all its forms, written visual, musical, and others with an interest in the implications of social media will have a view. This is an essay which drives at the heart of the issue of intellectual property and how we share it in 2020. We at CLA are looking forward to reading your submissions.’

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals Sector News A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s Sector News @BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci

Students have until 30th June to submit entries, so there’s just over a month for them to research, deliberate and construct their arguments, the best of which will receive prizes in September.

All the details, including important terms and conditions are on the CLA website.