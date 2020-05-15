 
Any date, any time - Cardiff and Vale College launches 24/7 Virtual Open Day on 18th May

@CAVC is holding an open day with a difference – it will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week 

Cardiff and Vale College’s 24/7 Virtual Open Day will launch on Monday, 18th May. It will offer anyone interested in a course at CAVC the opportunity to learn more about the College in a flexible way.

Like a conventional open day, visitors will be able to listen to lecturers talk about the College’s courses, support staff explain what support is available, read more about CAVC courses, find out about the exciting opportunities at CAVC such as work placements and sports academies, explore the facilities via virtual tours, submit questions to staff and hear back from them directly, and apply for courses starting in September. The difference is that they can do this any time of day or night – whichever is most convenient for them.

Since college campuses closed for face to face teaching in March, the College has continued to teach, support and progress its existing learners. It is also taking applications for September and processing them quickly for all looking to start a course next academic year, with particular advice and support for those leaving Year 11 and 13 without confirmed grades, to ensure this does not stand in the way of them receiving a guarantee place for September start.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “We realised that, during these difficult times, people are juggling many commitments and might not be able to make it to a computer at a certain date and time for a virtual open day. We felt it was unfair that these people should miss the opportunity to find about more about what Cardiff and Vale College can do for them.

“For that reason we are launching a 24/7 Open Day. You will then be able to find easily accessible information about all aspects of College life in one place, and you can find it at a time which is best for you.

“We are working, teaching and supporting students, processing applications and here to support anyone who is considering starting with CAVC in September.”

To register for the CAVC 24/7 Virtual Open Day, visit www.cavc.ac.uk/virtualopenday

