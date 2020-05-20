 
ESFA European Social Fund (ESF) Provider Relief Scheme launched in response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Details
Ensuring training providers are able to continue to support learners and employers and aid economic recovery 

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the ESFA European Social Fund (ESF) Provider Relief Scheme in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The scheme will ensure these providers are able to continue to support learners and employers and aid our economic recovery.”

There are 50 ESF Providers able to apply, covering 39 LEP areas across the country. 

The scheme will provide payments to ESF contractors in the form of repayable advances ahead of actual delivery to support the cash flow of providers with a demonstrated financial need.

The closing date for applications is 28 May 2020. We will respond to your application by 4th June 2020.

Applications can now be made to the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme.

To be eligible to receive support from the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme, you must hold an ESFA ESF contract that was procured as a service under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 and commenced on or after the 1 April 2019.

In addition to holding an eligible contract, you will be required to meet the following conditions:

  • you have delivered under the contract during the 6-month period ending 31st March 2020 and submitted ILR / supplementary data (where appropriate), in respect of this delivery

  • plan to deliver education, training, and support under the contract in April, May and June 2020

  • you have not furloughed the staff required to deliver the contract. However, you are eligible to apply to the scheme, if it is your intention to take staff off furlough to deliver the contract for the period in which you applying for relief

  • your eligible ‘contract for services’ with the ESFA is not under notice of termination

  • you will continue to submit claims for delivery through ILR and supplementary data returns (where appropriate), throughout the period of the relief payments being made

  • where you use subcontractors to deliver, you must agree to continue to pay them in line with your subcontractor agreement

ESF contractors should only apply where they have a demonstrated need for advance funding to maintain capacity within their contract to support learners and/or employers and respond to the economic recovery. Eligible ESF contractors should read our policy and application guidance before making an application via the email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Documents will be issued directly to ESF providers via email.

Information about support available to European Social Fund (ESF) contractors during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak:

Sector News
Documents about the ESFA ESF provider relief scheme

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme: policy document

PDF, 134KB, 13 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme: application guidance

PDF, 143KB, 14 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme: model interim payment terms

PDF, 112KB, 9 pages

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme: part one cash flow

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.4KB

ESFA ESF provider relief scheme: part two contract costs

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 77.3KB

