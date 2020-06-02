New Creatio and Cirrus partnership offers a complete end-to-end solution to support in-person and remote qualification delivery globally

@Creatio_Ltd are delighted to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with @CirrusAssess ment a leading international e-assessment provider.

New integrations between our creatiogreen solution and the Cirrus e-assessment platform will transform the way our AO and EPAO clients manage the scheduling, marking and quality assurance of exams, along with supporting new arrangements to reduce exam fraud. These transformations will go significantly further than typical industry approaches and will align with new regulatory expectations such as Ofqual’s emerging Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny requirements.

This new partnership will provide Cirrus Assessment with a permanent UK presence and ensure our joint clients have a single point of contact for configuration, implementation and training, resulting in a seamless integration process and reducing set-up time and costs

These developments coupled with the flexible nature and capabilities of the two systems from moderation and sampling tools, to grade estimation tools, a learner portal and remote proctoring will enable clients to offer a mix of in-person and remote delivery, assessment and quality assurance activities and empower them to change delivery arrangements quickly should circumstances demand.

It will also help AOs and EPAOs upgrade their current arrangements, achieve efficiency and cost savings, improve their business resilience should another pandemic occur, and help them to succeed going forward.

Vegard Siverten, CEO of Cirrus Assessment says about the partnership:

“At Cirrus it’s always been about providing technology to make life easier and more efficient for our users. Creatio’s ethos is very similar to that of Cirrus; customer-driven and innovative.

“We are therefore extremely excited to be working with a highly regarded organisation such as Creatio, matching our ambitions and drive to improve educational and professional testing.”

Alan Long, CEO of Creatio Ltd added:

“This partnership was very natural in the way it came about over the past few months, from initial discussions around integration for some new joint clients it quickly evolved. We immediately warmed to Vegard and the team at Cirrus. Their approach, customer focus, history, proactive developments and frequency and scale of their software updates, along with future plans were incredibly similar to us and helped us to quickly develop a rapport and trust”.

“Once we saw their e-assessment platform we were truly blown away. It is a natural fit with creatiogreen. It makes sense for us to come together to pool our expertise and offering to help AOs and EPAOs as they grapple with the current impact on their delivery models and consider how they will transition to a new future and a new norm.

“The interest we have already received from existing clients to this new offering is incredible and I am confident that once others see the infrastructure, service and support we can provide - along with our ability and track record to continually evolve and improve - they will be as impressed and take the decision to upgrade their current arrangements to our joint Cirrus and Creatio offering.

“We are truly excited by the potential this partnership provides and know together we will continue to make a real difference to AOs and EPAOs, their customers and learners as they navigate a radically different education landscape.”

If you would like to find out more about this partnership and how to upgrade to this new joint offering, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and our team will be delighted to assist you.