 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Long-term recovery will depend on solving the UK’s productivity puzzle says CIMA

Details
Hits: 37
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Calculator, pad and pen

Long-term recovery will depend on solving the UK’s productivity puzzle says @CIMA_News

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s largest body of management accountants, calls on the Government to look beyond the short-term and address the UK’s long-standing productivity woes, focusing future investments in skills in industries which can help the UK compete on the world stage and address social mobility.

According to the OECD, the UK’s economy will be one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a bleak prediction. In 2018, service industries accounted for 81% of the UK's economic output but these are also the hardest hit sectors by lockdown restrictions despite the Government’s support packages, highlighting the vulnerability of the workforce in these industries. While the Government must tackle immediate issues such as restoring jobs and increasing consumer spending, it must also put great emphasis on creating long-term recovery including boosting social mobility.

CIMA believes investing in education and skills development in sectors such as digital technology (e.g. AI, virtual reality, wearables, robotics), education technology (e.g. learning apps, virtual learning environments, gamification), healthcare (e.g. pharmaceutical research, biochemistry, genomics), financial services (e.g. payments, ESG investments), engineering and construction (e.g. environmental and sustainability-related industries).

Worryingly prior to the pandemic, a 2019 report by the Industrial Strategy Council already estimated that 20 percent of the workforce will be significantly under-skilled for their jobs by 2030. In addition, CIMA’s own research in 2019 revealed that 37% of UK workers don’t feel that they need to learn new skills despite a growing awareness of the impact of technology on jobs.

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive – Management Accounting, said:

“By creating rapid and profound shifts in our economy and the labour market, the pandemic has exacerbated some of the UK’s prevailing issues such as faltering productivity, widening skills gap and failing social mobility. A new, post-lockdown reality is now sinking in, we must not fall into the trap of believing in a return to ‘business as usual’.

“If we are to get the economy back on its feet, remain competitive on the global scene and sustain growth, we must now foster both capital investment in business and invest wisely into developing a skilled, motivated workforce. That provides the opportunity to advance social mobility through creating quality jobs and real wage growth.”

CIMA calls on the Government to consider the following measures:

Advertisement

HSDC is rated as â€˜outstandingâ€™ and â€˜goodâ€™ by Ofsted
Sector News
Following a full inspection by @Ofstednews in March, @Be_HSDC has been
Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality
Sector News
@Flywire - a high-growth vertical payments company, announced the Flyw
Barton Peveril's Allotment Gets Growing
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s Allotment Project has had a succ

  1. Increase investment in apprenticeships for high-value and productive industries. This will help UK workers to gain transferable skills and open new career opportunities, which will in turn increase social mobility and contribute to real wage growth. 
  1. Drive regional investments to deliver new skills clusters. This will drive innovation and attract inward investments, driving economic growth and prosperity to level up UK regions. 
  1. Change the Apprenticeship Levy to an Apprenticeship and Skills Levy for all workers. This will ensure greater access to lifelong learning to ensure businesses have the talent they need to succeed now and in the future, and create new career opportunities for workers across the country. 
  1. Drive investments towards higher level apprenticeships (from level 4 to 7). This will raise the skill levels of the UK workforce to meet the demands of the economy and encourage social mobility. In turn, this will improve the country’s productivity performance and global competitiveness.  
  1. Simplifying the Apprenticeship Levy by allowing apprenticeship providers to also become end-point assessors. This will create a simpler, more flexible system for both apprentices and employers, ensuring that funds are allocated to skills development rather than bureaucracy for the benefit of both people and business.

You may also be interested in these articles:

HSDC is rated as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted
Sector News
Following a full inspection by @Ofstednews in March, @Be_HSDC has been
Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality
Sector News
@Flywire - a high-growth vertical payments company, announced the Flyw
Barton Peveril's Allotment Gets Growing
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Sixth Form College’s Allotment Project has had a succ
More than a million pupils in schools and colleges as more settings open to more young people
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/23/more-than-a-million-pupils-in-
On average, the UK has saved 2 days and 18 hours by not commuting to work!
Sector News
Interesting research from @flexioffices - For the UK, lockdown was ann
Extra support for new teachers amid surge in applications
Sector News
Up to 5,000 early career teachers to receive additional support, with
Young International Leaders programme taken to new heights through a strategic partnership
Sector News
#Nisai2030 - @NisaiLearning and Seventh Wave Education Group have ente
£1,000 Apprenticeships Bursary for Care Leavers
Sector News
The apprenticeships #CareLeavers bursary is a @ESFAgov payment for an
New Cloud Authoring Tool helps educators create microcourses in record time
Sector News
@iSpringPro Releases Page, a New Cloud Authoring Tool for Microcourses
Technology partnership with Reading University set to maximise academic performance
Sector News
Data analytics software created by developer @Panintelligence is playi
First Online Open Day at Coventry College hailed a success
Sector News
The pioneering online open event held by Coventry’s leading further
Newcastle College Puts Students in Prime Position for Energy Jobs
Sector News
@NCLCollege Energy Academy has ensured its students are in prime posit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4693)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page