 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NPTC Group of Colleges Partners to Deliver Everyday Skills

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NPTCGroup of Colleges, in collaboration with @ColegCambria, @ColegGwent and Adult Learning Wales (@alwcymru), is working in partnership with the @OpenUniversity Wales to launch a new package of online courses in everyday maths and English skills.

These courses are designed to give students the skills they need to go alongside other further education courses, improve job prospects or simply learn new skills and are available through the medium of Welsh.

Due to the Coronavirus, the launch event took place online and was attended by representatives from colleges and universities across Wales.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates MS gave a speech on benefits of online learning and partnership work.

“We in Welsh Government fully recognise the role employability and skills play in ensuring that people have access to employment, so that we can shape a more fair and just economy,’ he said. ‘Everybody faces challenges and barriers to accessing employment. Some people face more challenges than others. But we set up Working Wales just last year to ensure that every individual gets a bespoke and tailored package of support to put them on the pathway to good employment opportunities.”

The project involved the design, development and delivery of Everyday Skills in Level 1 and Level 2 English and Maths and the college also took the lead on developing the project branding and promotional materials for use with all partners.

Geraint Jones – Head of Curriculum at NPTC Group of Colleges said: “We understand that returning to education can be a daunting and challenging experience for some learners. The online Everyday Skills courses will provide the ideal means to enable these learners to enhance and develop their skills at their own pace, and whenever and wherever they want”.

Andrea Davies – ESW Cross College Co-ordinator received positive feedback from her learners who were some of the first to undertake the new courses: “My learners completed the Level 1 English. They found the course interesting, they liked that they could access it at home and in college and complete it in their own time. They felt that it benefited them and helped to improve their skills.”

Foundation Access student Karen Armitage said, “It was easy to follow, and it helped with English revision ready for our final assessment”.

The education sector has had to innovate and adapt to changing needs during the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen an increased demand for online learning. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen people turning to The Open University’s wide range of online learning resources as a way to brush up old skills, learn new ones, and to maintain their well-being during lockdown,” said Louise Casella, Director of The Open University in Wales.

Advertisement

Industry-driven college course is the business for Coleg Cambria apprentices
Sector News
@ColegCambria students are making their way in business thanks to a we
The government must recognise the role of universities in new roadmap to turn UK into a science superpower
Sector News
@The_ACU - New plans to cement the UK as the worldâ€™s leading researc
Gower College Swansea Virtual Annual Student Awards 2020
Sector News
It's been a strange year for everyoneÂ but one thing hasn't changed -

Commenting on the post-16 education sector’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Minister added:

“Coronavirus will continue to challenge us. It will continue to cause tragedy. It will continue to impact on our economy. But we can and must respond appropriately, ensuring that we prevent people from experiencing lengthy periods of unemployment.

I’ve been incredibly impressed by the way that the post-16 provider network has stepped up during Coronavirus to adapt and change to dynamic circumstances. And of course, in May we published the resilience for the post-16 provider network. But now we wish to build on that plan, and we wish to ensure that every individual gets the opportunity – if they need it and wish it – to access support, training and advice to get them back into work. Or, if they are leaving school, to get them into a decent training or education position, or employment, as soon as possible.”

You can access the Everyday Skills Courses for free on the OU in Wales’s OpenLearn site:

You may also be interested in these articles:

Industry-driven college course is the business for Coleg Cambria apprentices
Sector News
@ColegCambria students are making their way in business thanks to a we
The government must recognise the role of universities in new roadmap to turn UK into a science superpower
Sector News
@The_ACU - New plans to cement the UK as the worldâ€™s leading researc
Leading from the Middle â€“ A compendium of leadership learning published
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has published a compendium of learning designed to sup
House building companies should only get planning if apprentice numbers are met
Sector News
@CITB_UK has published its formal consultation report with employers o
Free digital education resources launched taking young people into the science behind Eliud Kipchogeâ€™s history-making INEOS 1:59 Challenge
Sector News
@1851Trust, @TeamINEOS UKâ€™s official charity, launch new online #STE
Gwobrau Myfyrwyr Blynyddol Rhithwir Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe 2020
Sector News
Mae hi wedi bod yn flwyddyn ryfedd i bawb ond mae un peth heb newid â€
Gower College Swansea Virtual Annual Student Awards 2020
Sector News
It's been a strange year for everyoneÂ but one thing hasn't changed -
Freshers Festival Group launches the UKâ€™s largest virtual student event this September
Sector News
The #Virtual @FreshersFest - Tens of thousands of students, incredible
Dame Inga Beale DBE delivers Collegeâ€™s first ever â€˜virtualâ€™ landmark lecture
Sector News
In the first of its kind at @LSEColleges - and due to lockdown measure
The importance of an inclusive curriculum
Sector News
In recent times, the concept of curriculum and what type of curriculum
FE sector urged to practice 'Justified Disinfection' post-lockdown
Sector News
@InnuScienceUK a global leader in commercial cleaning systems based on
Extra Â£2.6m funding to support children over the summer holidays in Wales
Sector News
An extra Â£2.6m will be invested to support children across Wales duri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4739)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page