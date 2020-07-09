 
MORE THAN 7,000 OF THE WORLD’S BEST-KNOWN RESEARCH JOURNALS COMMIT TO ACTION ON EQUALITY

Details
@RoySocChem - Publishers of some of the world’s most impactful research journals and books have committed to tackling bias and discrimination by signing up to the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Joint commitment for action on inclusion and diversity in publishing.

Since an initial 11 signatories were announced in late June – including Cambridge University Press, Elsevier and Oxford University Press – eight further signatories are announced today, including SAGE, eLife and Wiley. This brings the collective number of journals affected to over 7,000 – which will have a global impact on research across many disciplines.

The action-oriented list of commitments has now been signed by (alphabetically): AGU Publications, American Chemical Society Publications, American Mathematical Society Publications, BMJ Journals, Cambridge University Press, the Company of Biologists, eLife, Elsevier, Emerald Publishing, the Geological Society of London, Hindawi, IOP Publishing, NEJM Group, Oxford University Press, the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, SAGE Publishing, Ubiquity Press and Wiley.

The joint statement came after previous research  conducted by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) has shown that the gender of a scientific author, peer-reviewer or editor can influence the likelihood of research being published.

Dr Emma Wilson, Director of Publishing at RSC, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of our colleagues across research publishing to join us in our commitment to tackling bias and discrimination in research. Today’s new signatories brings us to more than 7,000 journals, many of which are among the best-known and most impactful in the world.

“By sharing knowledge and working together to tackle the issue of bias at all stages of the publishing process, we not only improve our own publications’ equality, but we set a standard for others to follow.

“The main impact here though, is on people, and this commitment from these influential publishing houses will remove barriers to marginalised groups – and in turn lead to a significant improvement in research and research culture.”

Greeting the joint statement, Nobel laureate Professor Frances Arnold, an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “It makes absolutely no sense to limit the possibilities of all members of society. Everyone should have a chance to contribute what they're able to contribute. Chemistry has benefited enormously from diverse ways of thinking. It's such a central science – it's so full of possibilities for innovation that we would be foolish to limit who can do chemistry.

“The Royal Society of Chemistry has an enormous voice through conferences, through publications and through the people who are members. If we – the Royal Society of Chemistry – don't lead this, who will? We can lead in inclusivity and we can lead by example – by making our own communities inclusive and welcoming, we can help to bring this idea to the larger population.”

The group have also been engaging with further publishers to form a working group to collaborate on further actions to improve inclusion and diversity in publishing.

Agreement on the joint declaration was reached in a workshop organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, after it shared its pioneering Framework for Action in Scientific Publishing  – an action-focussed “roadmap” to minimise exclusion and bias in its publications, also released publicly this week.

All signatories of the commitment agreed to pool their resources and knowledge to agree four initial actions to set a new standard in scholarly publishing. These are to:

1. Understand the research community

By collaborating to enable diversity data to be self-reported by members of their communities, they will work towards a collective and compliant system so that researchers only need to self-report data once. They will share and analyse anonymised diversity data to understand where action is needed.

2. Reflect the diversity of the community

They will use anonymised data to uncover subject-specific diversity baselines, and set minimum targets to achieve appropriate and inclusive representation of authors, reviewers and editorial decision-makers.

3. Share success to achieve impact

They will share and develop new and innovative resources to improve representation and inclusivity of diverse groups. They will transparently share policies, measurements, language and standards, to move inclusion and diversity in publishing forward together.

4. Set minimum standards on which to build

They will scrutinise their publishing processes and take action to achieve a minimum standard for inclusion in publishing, based initially on the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Framework for Action in Scientific Publishing. They will engage all relevant stakeholders to improve outcomes on inclusion and diversity, at all stages of the publishing process.

A working group is being established to share practice and monitor progress, and the group are inviting and encouraging other publishers to join.

The catalyst: “A Framework for Action in Scientific Publishing”

Released this week by the Royal Society of Chemistry, A Framework for Action in Scientific Publishing – Improving inclusion and diversity in the chemical sciences  was used as a focal point of the workshop. As a practical, action-focussed document, it clearly sets out how the RSC aims to tackle issues it uncovered in its own chemical sciences publishing activities, as part of research into gender inequality.

Dr Emma Wilson said: “We published this framework for action in acknowledgement that we could do better – and we wanted to do so via tangible actions rather than just words.

“We were aware that issues with bias don’t exclusively exist in chemistry, so we shared it with other publishers, and were heartened to see the enthusiasm it was received with. The fact that it now forms the basis of a collective statement to achieve minimum standards on inclusion diversity across a huge range of disciplines is a real source of pride for our teams dedicated to making the chemical sciences an even better place to work.”

The framework was a commitment made during the RSC’s enquiry into its publication processes, 2019’s Is publishing in the chemical sciences gender biased? . This report analysed more than 700,000 research papers and 141,000 citations in its journals, revealing that women face subtle barriers at each stage of the publication process.

The data behind the report was also released as a peer-reviewed paper , with positive response  from the scientific community.

In its new framework for action, the RSC recognises that strong foundations must first be laid to achieve lasting impact. Therefore, the document framework has two parts: Building the Foundations and Opportunities for Action.

Each part has four sections, which focus on specific topics such as “Establishing leadership” or “Setting standards”. Several actions are then suggested within each topic, which can be used to provide a general understanding of performance, and enable identification and prioritisation of actions.

Dr Wilson continued: “We have already started implementing this in earnest, but we are not going to remain complacent. We are looking forward to learning from and working with our colleagues in the wider publishing world to make this to be a watershed moment in science; a point from which we see constant improvement across the publishing community.”

--- Publishers of The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine, The BMJ, Angewandte Chemie, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice and Journal of Consumer Research sign up ---

--- Joint commitment led by Royal Society of Chemistry, whose framework to reduce bias and discrimination will reshape journals all over the world ---

--- Signatories include publishing giants Elsevier, SAGE and Wiley ---

--- Nobel Prize-winning chemist Professor Frances Arnold hails RSC’s leadership ---

