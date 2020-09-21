 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Remote Working Is Not a Passing Trend

Details
Hits: 238
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Remote Working

1. Remote working is not a passing trend and could become the new norm.

Remote working is not a trend

“Working from home is certainly not a trend,” says Evelyn Cotter. “It already is the norm for many progressive businesses and the more traditional workplaces are being pushed to catch up.

“The days of needing offices filled with hundreds of people seem to be nearing an end. Being more efficient with our individual energy and our communal energy will hopefully be a staple that will come from this.” 

Benefits of working from home

“Flexible working is what will come from this and a slower way of life, where we are thinking more of the environmental impact of everything we do. Having on and off weeks in the office is an excellent environmental initiative our cities could benefit from.” 

“Besides,” Cotter continues, “employees are happier, more productive and more loyal to the company when they are given more personal responsibility and feel ownership of the conditions that work best for them."

Andrew Bradshaw from SHL explains further: “The transition to remote work due to the pandemic has occurred swiftly and without much consideration of the impact on either productivity or the employee’s well-being. Once we return to normal, these aspects will have to be addressed.”

2. Technology will play a much larger role than before. 

The importance of having practical and necessary technology

“At the baseline,” Bradshaw says, “employers will need to ensure the workforce has the appropriate technology necessary to complete work tasks in the home environment. This includes strong internet connection, appropriate computer hardware and communication applications such as Microsoft Teams or Skype.

“Recent advances in communication technology and remote collaboration tools make remote work, interaction, and collaboration more feasible than at any point in the past and it is likely that many workers who began working remotely during this pandemic will never return to traditional offices.”

3. Managing people's individual work styles will be essential.

Identifying individual skills

SHL's Bradshaw explains: “Beyond the technology, it is paramount that employers can effectively identify and manage their employees’ work styles, skills, and behaviours to ensure successful performance in the remote environment. This means maximising an employee’s productivity as well as helping them adjust to remote work."

“Assessments will allow employers to take a snapshot of an individual’s current capabilities in specific areas to identify what areas of strength they may have, or more importantly in this case, areas of weakness that a manager should focus their attention on during coaching or interventions.”

Stefanie overcomes challenges to complete her studies
Sector News
@BordersCollege student Stafanie Quinn recently celebrated completing
Learning Curve Group continues plans for growth with acquisition of Acorn Training
Sector News
Training and education specialists, Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCu
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Visits DCG
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited

Adapting to the team's personalities

According to Evelyn Cotter, it is about playing to your team’s strengths and designing how your team works around those strengths. She elaborates: “More introverted personalities may not need or want several team meetings and just want to focus on getting the work done. Extroverts, on the other hand, need to externally process, share, collaborate and require feedback as they achieve more that way.”

4. Employers need to help staff maintain work relationships.

Benefits of strong work relationships between colleagues

Andrew Bradshaw says: “You need to assess the employee’s ability to utilise appropriate technological means to maintain working relationships with colleagues, build strong cooperative working relationships, and to continue to share knowledge with colleagues when needed. Ensuring this will not only positively impact productivity, but will likely increase work motivation as well.”

How to maintain these relationships while working from home

Evelyn Cotter reinforces that there is a need to reinvent how you create and nurture the culture that will most benefit your team: “Having champions in your team who can lead and ensure fun initiatives aren't just started, but embedded into the daily life of your team, are really important.”

She suggests monthly calls for different teams to share ideas and make suggestions for improvements. “Feeling heard and seen by acknowledging great work and achievements is even more important when your team is remote,” she explains. “Essentially creating ways for your team to bond and feel they matter and are contributing to something worthwhile is the key to create loyal and dedicated remote employees.”

5. Management needs to focus on establishing good work habits.

People working from home are more productive than those working in an office

According to SHL’s Andrew Bradshaw, it is important to assess an employee’s ability to successfully work autonomously, to stay focused on tasks, and to use their time efficiently when outside an office environment. 

“Believe it or not,” the spokesperson says, “research has actually shown that those working remotely are more productive than those in an office! An employee who can perform well in these areas is one that is ready to meet the demands of their job while working in a remote environment.”

Trusting your employees will benefit the company

Evelyn Cotter thinks it’s about a change of mindset, too, where employers need to trust their workers more: “Focus more on outcomes and less on time,” she says. “Have systems in place for you or your managers to assess activity, quality and daily output. Of course, more trust is required, but ultimately people are much happier and more productive when they are not micromanaged and feel trusted.”

6. Don’t neglect professional development and well-being.

Motivate and giving opportunities to employees

Bradshaw believes it’s important to understand the level of engagement your employee is feeling through their efforts to seek out additional work, to look for developmental opportunities to improve their performance and how well they can adapt to change in the work environment.  

He says: “One thing to remember is that many individuals did not choose to work remotely, but instead were forced to do so due to the global pandemic. Given this context, it will be important for the employee to remain engaged with their work despite the changes forced upon them as engaged employees are productive employees.”

7. Remote interviewing can replace face-to-face recruitment.

How future recruitment will look like

According to Bradshaw: “Similarly to advances in communication technology, tools designed to facilitate synchronous and asynchronous video interviewing have recently emerged. These platforms, which can be humanly scored or scored automatically using artificial intelligence, will likely see a dramatic surge in use during the pandemic, even with overall hiring rates down. Furthermore, they will be expected to see further increased usage as hiring activity resumes.”

Andrew Bradshaw, CEO of SHL, a talent innovation company and Evelyn Cotter, Founder of SEVEN Career Coaching

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Stefanie overcomes challenges to complete her studies
Sector News
@BordersCollege student Stafanie Quinn recently celebrated completing
Learning Curve Group continues plans for growth with acquisition of Acorn Training
Sector News
Training and education specialists, Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCu
Apply for Kickstart scheme funding now, says training specialist
Sector News
Leading Cumbrian training provider @PHXTraining has sent a message to
New businesses joining Plymouth University Cornwall Innovation Centres
Sector News
@PlymUni has welcomed 13 new companies to the Cornwall Innovation Cent
Bristol rises two places in Good University Guide 2021
Sector News
Excellent graduate prospects and outstanding research were some of the
Reforms for a Revolutionary Post-16 White Paper
Sector News
The Campaign for Learning has today (21 Sept) launched a new pamphlet
Five important ways universities are adapting this year
Sector News
Students up and down the country will be gearing up to start the life-
£420,000 will ensure access to free school meals for learners shielding or self-isolating
Sector News
The Welsh Government will ensure all pupils entitled to free school me
University spinout company to begin development of a new cauliflower-harvesting robot
Sector News
21 September 2020A cauliflower harvesting robot is in development at a
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Visits DCG
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited
Conal Set for SPARKS Apprentice of the Year Competition
Sector News
Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, a Level 3 Electrical Installation
Route reviews restart after COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
Wide-ranging reviews to help strengthen apprenticeships and technical

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event less than a minute ago

5-Part webinar series: Delivering effective online...

When lockdown struck, many of you did an amazing job in pivoting overnight to support apprentices online and keep them on-programme. The reality is...

  • Wednesday, 14 October 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Stefanie overcomes challenges to complete her studies 5 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 40 minutes ago

RT @FENews: NEU comments on Education Support survey on Covid pressures on schools: Education Support survey on Covid pressures on schools…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4943)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page