 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Women Taking a Stand to Move Up Managerial Chain

Details
Hits: 117
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In September 2020, @Citi group bank appointed a female CEO. Why is this big news? Because in doing so, the firm became the first big Wall Street bank to do so.

Barriers are being broken down by female trailblazers in all walks of society and even traditionally masculine environments are being transformed into more balanced ones where everyone, regardless of their gender, has an equal chance at success.

Gender pay disparities have been a long-time concern, but as female empowerment inspires a generation, who are the people that are shaping the businesses of the future? Here we delve into three areas of society that women are transforming – the boardroom, sport, and social media.

The boardroom

Historically, the boardroom has been a man’s playground. The imbalance between men and women in higher-paid jobs brings the issue into focus when you consider that only five CEOs in FTSE 100 groups are female. Less than one in three FTSE 100 board members are women. Between the FTSE 100 in the UK and S&P 500 in the USA, only 30 CEOs are women. According to the Conversation, one of the reasons for this is that the attributes of a leader – such as dominance, aggression, and ambition – are usually stereotyped as attributes of men and not women. Worse yet, for a woman that does display dominance, aggression, and ambition, she is often unfairly dismissed as being bossy, hysterical, and idealistic instead.

The disparity between men and women in business was noted by the government, and in 2016 it launched the Hampton-Alexander review, which resulted in recommendations for FTSE 350 companies to improve the representation of women on the boards and in leadership positions.

Four years on and female CEOs on the FTSE 100 are making history. One of the current female CEOs is Liv Garfield, who runs Severn Trent. She had been a CEO of a company before, and at 44 she is the youngest CEO on the FTSE 100. Another of those five women is Carolyn McCall, the CEO of ITV. When she was appointed in 2018, she was the first female CEO the group had ever had.

In 2020 the UK placed 21st on the Global Gender Gap Index, which is quite near the top, showing that the UK isn’t the best but is making positive steps. For comparison, the USA placed 58th and Ireland placed 7th, showing that there is still work to be done in the UK in order to follow Ireland’s example.

National Union of Students Calls for Support for Students in Isolation
Sector News
The National Union of Students for Scotland has called for support to
CITBâ€™s Strategic Plan: Supporting training, improving productivity and making it easier to bring in apprentices
Sector News
Tens of thousands more into construction â€“ @CITB_UKâ€™s Strategic Pl
Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campus
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege - Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campusBarnsl

Williams’ serving up an ace

The field of play is not somewhere that has always sent the right messages for women. Over the last 15 years though, athletics tracks, tennis courts, and football pitches have become the arenas for women to own the conversation. While FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe made the headlines for her Twitter exchanges with US President Donald Trump, it is the tennis stars of Billie-Jean King and Williams sisters Venus and Serena that helped to lay the foundations for our stars of tomorrow.

A self-proclaimed women’s rights activist, King founded the Women’s Tennis Association in 1971 and paved the way for Venus and Serena to pick up the mantle. And with 30 Grand Slam singles titles to their names, the duo have carried the torch since. Both women have become role models, not only for their tennis skills, but also in management.

Although Venus is not quite ready to discard her trainers and racket just yet, her fashion-forward activewear range, EleVen, goes from strength to strength. Serena is as equally adept off the court as she is on it, with a venture capital firm and direct-to-consumer fashion brand among her business portfolios.

Breaking from tradition

Every generation breeds a new talent pool and new methods of entrepreneurialism are opening up avenues to success that previous generations could not tap into. The rise of social media and its business opportunities is allowing teens to break from tradition and become societal influencers. What may have started out as a few selfies among friends has quickly become a winning formula for monetary gain.

There’s money to be made on social media, and lots of it. Teenager Olivia Evi Plant has thousands of followers on Instagram and recently revealed that she earned AUS$30,000 in one year while still attending school. Snapping up and promoting free hair and beauty products, she has put the groundwork in for a winning business model.

One TikTok star has taken her exploits from the video streaming app to the big screen. Addison Rae Easterling has clocked up 60 million followers and according to Forbes Magazine, has amassed US$5 million through various endorsements during the last 12 months. Such has been Easterling’s success that she has now been cast for a remake of 1999 teen comedy She’s All That.

The future

There is light in the future and addressing the unfair gender imbalance across UK business is on the British Government’s radar. In 2019 the government stated that half of all FTSE 100 executive-level appointments in the next year must be women in order to achieve a target of 33 per cent for all female representation across boards in the index. This goal was met in February.

Whether we look at sport, business, or digital channels, it’s clear that women are rising to the top and setting the standard for the women of tomorrow. A change is coming. The future projections look positive and the only way is up.

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Union of Students Calls for Support for Students in Isolation
Sector News
The National Union of Students for Scotland has called for support to
CITB’s Strategic Plan: Supporting training, improving productivity and making it easier to bring in apprentices
Sector News
Tens of thousands more into construction – @CITB_UK’s Strategic Pl
Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campus
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege - Fantastic facilities at Fleets College campusBarnsl
Theo Paphitis partners with Young Enterprise to celebrate 10th anniversary of Small Business Sunday
Sector News
October 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Sunday (#SBS
Keighley College goes to great lengths to support the community
Sector News
@KeighleyCollege is offering free haircuts to those who live locally a
Creatives selected for second round of £50k Leeds City College Arts Fund
Sector News
Four more aspiring creatives have been chosen to receive @LeedsCityCol
Change your Story with NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
It’s never too late to change your story. Taking that first step and
BlackBerry launches AtHoc Public Safety Edition for Universities' Critical Communications
Sector News
As the UK prepares for a second wave of COVID-19, many government orga
Exeter College’s Construction Centre extension welcomes new T Level students
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s new Construction Centre extension has welcomed its
Green Homes Grant skills training competition
Sector News
The Green Homes Grant skills training competition is designed to provi
Former WestKing student shortlisted for women’s playwrighting award
Sector News
A former Westminster Kingsway College (@WestKing) student’s powerful
Five-figure investment at Coventry College's dance and theatre facilities
Sector News
@CoventryCollege’s Performing Arts department has taken a giant leap

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Caitlin Purvis
Caitlin Purvis has published a new article: Women Taking a Stand to Move Up Managerial Chain 55 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 8 minutes ago

#FutureseriesFUSE | FUSE Digital 2020 | Opening Session addressing the skills mismatch, inclusion and diversity, digital transformation

#FutureseriesFUSE | FUSE Digital 2020 | Opening...

The jobs of the future are unknown. For that reason, it makes more sense to protect people, rather than jobs, by investing in workers’ agility and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 8 minutes ago

RT @HSV_Foundation: You can read about our launch in @FENews! ? Our director, Helen Booth, has spoken about our plans to create 25,000 app…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4954)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page