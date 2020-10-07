 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

North East entrepreneur invests in local talent to drive growth of popular eatery

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A budding bistro owner is reaping the benefits of investing in young, local talent as her Newcastle-based cafes go from strength to strength.

Mandeep Walia, who owns and manages Café 1901 in Jesmond, Gosforth and Manors in Newcastle has focused on each café becoming an integral part of their local community, offering a place for people young and old to come together and catch up over locally sourced, homemade food and beverages.

As well as ensuring her supply chain remains local, Walia has also prioritised the employment of young, local team members too.

A former Gateshead College catering student herself, Walia has hired several current staff members from the same college course she completed, including 24-year-old Josh Gray and most recently 19-year-old Harry Douglas. Following work placements at Café 1901 and the Marriot Gosforth and 21 Hospitality Group, Harry is now a chef working in the kitchen of the Jesmond café.

Mandeep Walia said: “Café 1901 sits at the heart of the local communities it serves and it’s important that we offer opportunities to local people too.

“The course I did at Gateshead College equipped me with the work ready skills I needed to dive straight into the food business sector. I know personally how great the quality of teaching and work experience is so hiring graduates from the same course makes complete business sense.

“I also believe everyone deserves a chance at real life work experience, especially those who dedicate time, money and energy into pursuing a career just like Harry and other employees have. We enjoy nurturing and providing opportunities for people, especially if they’ve specifically trained for their role. Everyone needs to start somewhere.”

Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, Café 1901 has managed to remain open throughout the last six months, including spring’s national lockdown, where it provided essential groceries to its local communities at a time when many day-to-day items were scarce. Navigating through such tough times has enabled Walia to not just sustain the business but also focus on its future growth - something she firmly believes is down to having the right people who hold the same shared values and work ethic.

Harry Douglas, who has recently graduated from a Level 3 catering and hospitality course at Gateshead College, said: “The course provided a great learning experience. It was so hands-on and I managed to secure some excellent work placements which really helped me to understand what being a chef involved and, in turn, gave me the confidence to secure a job once I had qualified.

“My course tutor Alistair had a huge influence on my development and the combination of classroom learning and practical experience I gained has definitely equipped me with the work ready skills I need to handle the busy, high stress environment that chefs often work within. I’m already feeling part of the Café 1901 team.”

Alistair Gilchrist, curriculum leader for catering at Gateshead College, said: “It’s great to see the success Mandeep has achieved in starting her own business and then growing it with the support of talented Gateshead College alumni.

“Our focus is to prepare our students for work by equipping them with the experience, skills and attitude that make them sought-after employees. It’s great that Mandeep has turned to her former college to recruit her latest employee. Harry was an excellent student, just like his new boss and colleague Josh, and I am confident he will continue to thrive at Café 1901.”

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4989)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page