Cambridge Regional College is Catering College of the Year in the Public Sector Catering Awards 2020

Details
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is announced as Catering College of the Year 2020. 

On Tuesday 15 September the Public Sector Catering (PSC) Awards 2020 took place in a virtual ceremony streamed to special guests and finalists across the country. In total, Public Sector Catering had shortlisted in 18 categories, with Cambridge Regional College featuring as one of three UK colleges to be shortlisted for Catering College of the Year, alongside Edinburgh College and Middlesbrough College.

In announcing the winner, PSC recognised the academic achievements of CRC learners’ due to a curriculum design that allows all students to explore a number of specialisms within the catering industry’.

Team Lead for Service Industries, Graham Taylor said,

“I am absolutely delighted to win this award and it is testament to a catering team that puts the learner at the heart of everything we do. We ensure that we teach our learners the top industry standard with their destination in mind and give them amazing experiences along their journey with us”

Deputy Principal, Michelle Dowse, said

“Our role is to ensure that our students are life, work and career ready. Our catering students have a fabulous commercial restaurant on-site at our Cambridge Campus and this, coupled with a targeted curriculum, provides them with invaluable experience and the opportunity to hone their skills. We are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our Catering team has been recognised in the industry.”

Public Sector Catering will be hosting an event in London in 2021, but in the meantime the catering team are eagerly awaiting their trophy and certificate to mark their fantastic achievement.

