 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Women building new careers in construction during COVID-19 pandemic

Details
Hits: 135
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Capital City College Training

Women looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic have told how a training programme has helped them secure new careers in the construction industry.

Fifteen women have been trained by Capital City College Training (CCCT) and been undertaking work placements this month as part of the programme run by Women into Construction, in partnership with Henry Construction and The Guinness Partnership.

According to Women into Construction, just 13 per cent of workers in the construction industry are women and less than one per cent of those are working in the trades – such as bricklaying, electrical work, carpentry, plumbing, surveying, roofing and plastering.

The five-week programme provides participants with help to gain jobs in the industry, both on site and in the office. It includes 10 days’ training followed by a two-week industry placement with advice and support to get help participants get into work.

Jennifer Mensah, 25, found it hard to find work despite having completed a master’s degree in construction management this year. Since joining the programme she has been offered a job as an architectural designer with Lendlease.

She said: “I was applying for jobs, but it was very frustrating and I was getting into debt. My mum had had a stroke and I was having to look after my brother. It was a very worrying time for me.

“The programme helped me to connect with different companies and gain more experience and the confidence to get the job I have been working all my life for. Without this help it would have been 100 times harder for me and might never have happened.”

Jasmine Anthony, 37, secured a job as an electrician with BW Electrical Contractors after impressing on a placement at a new 1,000-home development in Bromley-by-Bow being built by Henry Construction.

She said: “Working as an electrician was always something I had a passion to do, but I never saw it through until now. I didn’t think I would be able to do it, but the programme gave me the confidence I needed.

“When I was told I’d got a job, I couldn’t stop smiling. I didn’t think it would happen so quicky. I’m just so excited.”

Urging women who may be unsure about entering a male-dominated career, she added: “I have been treated with a lot of respect on site. Don’t hold back, just try it!”

Student with ADHD praises City and Islington collegeâ€™s support as he starts Masterâ€™s Degree
Sector News
A student diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (#AD
Understanding the coronavirus helpline and online educational setting status form
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/23/understanding-the-coronavirus-
University of Plymouth takes Techstars Startup Weekend online
Sector News
A popular entrepreneurial event that challenges people to develop a pr

Participants on the programme study for a Level 1 Health and Safety qualification and complete training for a CSCS card to enable them to work on site. They also receive support with overcoming barriers to employment, writing CVs and interview skills.

The programme also provides support with IT, childcare and travel.

Work placements and site visits have been provided by Henry Construction, The Guinness Partnership, Alliance Facades Solutions, Assael, Calford Seadon, Danescroft, EU JLL, DPC, BW Electrical Contractors, Hoare Lea, Kone, Metro, PRP, Turley and Waterman Group.

Helen Dobbs, Senior Regeneration Manager at The Guinness Partnership, said:

“I’ve been very impressed with the women on the programme and their willingness to participate in meetings and site visits. They’ve all been very positive, enthusiastic and interested, and I am sure they will all secure employment in their chosen fields.”

Women into Construction is a not-for-profit organisation that promotes gender equality in the construction industry and supports women wanting to enter the sector.

Anna Walterskotter, Project Manager at Women into Construction, said:

“We’ve had tremendous support from CCCT to continue this programme under COVID-19 regulations, including online training and speed interviews, which have really helped raising participants’ confidence levels.

“Each of the employers has adapted their work placements to incorporate online sessions and on-site meetings to find out how the women can fit into the industry.”

CCCT is part of Capital City College Group, which also comprises City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London.

Kate Child, Employability Business Operations Manager at CCCT, said: “This was the fourth programme we have run with Women into Construction and the first during the pandemic,

“It was great to see the women buzzing with enthusiasm after having met their work placement employers and some of them are already gaining employment.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student with ADHD praises City and Islington college’s support as he starts Master’s Degree
Sector News
A student diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (#AD
5 Tips for Reinvigorating Your Love of Learning
Sector News
Once your early education has ended, it's easy to believe that structu
Understanding the coronavirus helpline and online educational setting status form
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/23/understanding-the-coronavirus-
University of Plymouth takes Techstars Startup Weekend online
Sector News
A popular entrepreneurial event that challenges people to develop a pr
Focus on recruitment, training, and mentoring of women helps FDM Group to minimise gender pay gap
Sector News
@FDMgroup reports median gender pay gap of -2.1% for 2020 FTSE 250 pro
Sellafield are working with local partners to drive local economic growth through education, skills and innovation
Sector News
Sellafield Ltd investment in education and skills A national event fea
Tom Tugendhat MP Visits Hadlow College and West Kent College as Part of Colleges Week
Sector News
On 23rd October, Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling, visited
City of London Corporation provides Square Mile schoolchildren with food vouchers during half term break
Sector News
#EndChildFoodPoverty - School children resident in the City of London,
UK’s largest ever Youth Climate Summit will show world leaders how it's done
Sector News
Environmental charity Global Action Plan, today (26 Oct) announces the
Interim evaluation of access and participation reforms
Sector News
The first of a two-part evaluation of the effectiveness of access and
Community group digs deep to tackle food poverty
Sector News
A community organisation which turns disused open spaces in Islington
NEU asks Gavin Williamson to explore potential of secondary schools moving to a rota system
Sector News
As of the 16th of October, the infection rate in secondary schools is

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Women building new careers in construction during COVID-19 pandemic 38 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 5 Tips for Reinvigorating Your Love of Learning 53 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours ago

Student with ADHD praises City and Islington college’s support as he starts Master’s Degree: A student diagnosed wi… https://t.co/roDnnMfddK
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5043)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page